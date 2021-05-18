Containerboard Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global containerboard market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Containerboard Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Virgin, and Recycled), By End-User (Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other containerboard market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Market Manufacturers Include:

Stora Enso

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited

Hamburger Containerboard

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Rengo Co., Ltd.

WestRock Company

Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd.

International Paper

Smurfit Kappa

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd.

DS Smith

SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Mondi Group

Other Players

What are the Highlights of the Report?

The report offers an extensive overview of the market and highlights the growth drivers, restraints, upcoming opportunities, and possible challenges of the market. It also discusses the table of segmentation based on factors such as material, end-user, and geography with the names of the leading segment and its attributed factors. It also lists the names of players operating in the market and the key strategies adopted by them. Furthermore, the report discusses significant industry developments, current trends prevalent in the market, and other interesting insights that will help investors to make financial and beneficial decisions in the market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand from Pharmaceutical Industries to Boost Growth

With rapid industrialization, there is an increasing need for sustainable packaging from various sectors such as cosmetics, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and others. This stands as a major factor in boosting the containerboard market growth. Besides this, the booming food and beverage sector with increasing popularity for ready-to-eat frozen food and convenient food would increase its productivity, thereby demanding more containerboards for package and shipment purposes. This will bode well for the market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis for Containerboard Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Containerboard Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Containerboard Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Containerboard Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

