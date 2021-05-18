Market Overview :

The global immunoglobulin market size is expected to reach USD 18,378.0 million by 2025 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The increasing diagnosis rates owing to escalating awareness regardingthe treatment of immunoglobulins will have a tremendous effect on the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Immunoglobulin Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Route of Administration (Intravenous (IV), Subcutaneous (SC)), By Indication (Primary Immunodeficiency, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)), By Form (Liqui, Lyophilized), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025” the market size stood at USD 10,750.0 million in 2017.

Market Driver :

Introduction of Advanced Therapeutic to Augment Growth

The launch of novel advanced drugs such as CUVITRU and BIVIGAM by Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited) and ADMA Biologics Inc., respectively will impel manufactures to innovative drugs and give competition to the rival companies, which, in turn, will spur opportunities for the market. The increasing adoption of immunoglobulin therapy as the first line of treatment for the primary immunodeficiency and other rare immunological and neurological diseases will be a critical factor in promoting the growth of the market. The growing focus on the diagnosis of immune disorders will foster the healthy growth of the market. The increasing prevalence of numerous viruses and diseases has led to pre-diagnosis, which, in turn, will augur well for the market. The growing efficiency of immunoglobulinas an effective treatment option for several diseases such as primary immunodeficiency and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) will positively enable speedy expansion of the market in the foreseeable future.

Regional Analysis :

Rising Patient Population to Aid Expansion in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of US$ 6,291.5 Mn in 2017 and is and is predicted to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the acceptance of immunoglobulin as a first line of treatment for many critical immune disorders. The increasing number of patients and the growing demand for novel therapies will further aid the growth of the market in the region. Asia Pacific is predicted to hold the largest share in the market owing to the demand for intravenous (IV) in the developing nations. The increasing healthcare expenditure and rising investment for advanced immunoglobulins will further enable growth in the region. The Middle and Africa is likely to expand in the forthcoming years owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Key Development :

May 2019: FDA announced the approval of prior approval supplement (PAS) for ADMA Biologics.

May 2018: Kedrion S.p.A and Kamada announced the launch of KEDRAB, an immunoglobulin aimed at the treatment of rabies.

