US C-arms Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The “U.S. C-arms Market” is projected to reach USD 1146.1 million by the end of 2027. Technological advancements have played a massive role in the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The presence of several large-scale companies will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “U.S. C-arms Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Fixed C-arms, Mobile C-arms (Full Size c-arms, Mini C-arms), By Application (Orthopedics and Trauma, Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Oncology, and Others), By Detector (Flat Panel Detector, and Image Intensifier), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Specialty Clinics), 2020-2027” the market was worth USD 814 million and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

C-arms are equipment that are used as intensifiers for scanned images. The product is used to enhance the overall image that is obtained through an x-ray and possess radiographic abilities that cater to several applications in the healthcare industry. The rise of the healthcare industry in the United States will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in this region. The presence of several large scale vendors in the United States will provide impetus to the growth of the overall market. Additionally, technological advancements and the integration of advanced concepts have been pivotal to the growth of the US C-arms market in recent years.

This report focuses on US C-arms Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2028, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2021. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

Strict Measures taken to Limit the Spread of Covid-19 Pandemic will have a Negative Impact on Market Growth

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a massive impact on several economies across the globe. Due to the rapid spread of the disease, several countries are looking to implement strict measures with a view to controlling the spread of the disease. The measures taken to curb the spread of the diseases have affected businesses across all sectors. Although several healthcare businesses have benefited from the Covid-19 pandemic, the US C-arms market is among the very few who have not derived any significant growth. In fact, the hesitancy among people has delayed the orthopedic procedures and this will have a negative impact on the US C-arms market in the coming years.

List Of Key Player:

GE Healthcare (Chicago, U.S)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Munich, Germany)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Tochigi, Japan)

ATON GmbH (Ziehm Imaging, Inc. and OrthoScan, Inc.) (Bayern, Germany)

Shimadzu Corporation (Kyoto, Japan)

Hologic, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S)

Eurocolumbus s.r.l. (Milano, Italy)

Other Players

Increasing Number of Product Innovations will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Accounting to the increasing demand for the product, there are several companies operating across the United States. As a result, the market has shaped up as a highly competitive space. Driven by the increasing competition in the market, companies are focusing on product innovations as a way to establishing a strong presence in the market. In January 2020, Trivitron Healthcare announced the launch of a new C-arm with advanced features. The company introduced ‘Elite C-arm,’ a product flat panel motorized product. The company unveiled the product at the Arab Health 2020. Increasing number of such product innovations will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the forthcoming years.

Table of Content:

1 US C-arms Market Overview

1.1 US C-arms Product Overview

1.2 US C-arms Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global US C-arms Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global US C-arms Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global US C-arms Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global US C-arms Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global US C-arms Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global US C-arms Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global US C-arms Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global US C-arms Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global US C-arms Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global US C-arms Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America US C-arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe US C-arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific US C-arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America US C-arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa US C-arms Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global US C-arms Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by US C-arms Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by US C-arms Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players US C-arms Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company US C-arms Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 US C-arms Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 US C-arms Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by US C-arms Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in US C-arms as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into US C-arms Market

2.8 Key Company US C-arms Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global US C-arms Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global US C-arms Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global US C-arms Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global US C-arms Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global US C-arms Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global US C-arms Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global US C-arms Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global US C-arms Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global US C-arms Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global US C-arms Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America US C-arms Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America US C-arms Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America US C-arms Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific US C-arms Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific US C-arms Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific US C-arms Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe US C-arms Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe US C-arms Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe US C-arms Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America US C-arms Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America US C-arms Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America US C-arms Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa US C-arms Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa US C-arms Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa US C-arms Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global US C-arms by Application

4.1 US C-arms Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global US C-arms Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global US C-arms Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global US C-arms Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions US C-arms Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America US C-arms by Application

4.5.2 Europe US C-arms by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific US C-arms by Application

4.5.4 Latin America US C-arms by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa US C-arms by Application

5 North America US C-arms Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America US C-arms Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America US C-arms Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America US C-arms Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America US C-arms Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. US C-arms Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada US C-arms Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe US C-arms Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe US C-arms Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe US C-arms Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe US C-arms Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe US C-arms Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany US C-arms Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France US C-arms Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. US C-arms Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy US C-arms Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia US C-arms Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific US C-arms Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific US C-arms Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific US C-arms Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific US C-arms Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific US C-arms Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China US C-arms Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan US C-arms Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea US C-arms Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India US C-arms Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia US C-arms Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan US C-arms Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia US C-arms Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand US C-arms Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia US C-arms Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines US C-arms Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Toc Continue…

