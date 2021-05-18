US Orthodontics Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The “U.S. Orthodontics Market” is projected to reach USD 4.21 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. Increasing need for orthodontic treatments for managing malocclusion will be a critical factor aiding the growth of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “U.S. Orthodontics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Traditional Metal Braces, Ceramic Braces, Lingual Braces, and Clear Aligners), By Age Group (Adult, and Teenager), and by End User (Clinics, and Hospitals) and Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2028, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2021. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

As per the report findings, the value of the market stood at USD 1.98 billion in 2019. The report also provides the following:

Detailed analysis of all segments of the market;

Comprehensive examination of the key market drivers, trends, opportunities, and challenges;

Careful study of the regional dynamics impacting the market; and

In-depth evaluation of the prominent market players and their strategies.

Malocclusion refers to misaligned teeth or “poor bite”, causing the improper line-up of the upper and lower teeth when they meet. While it is considered more of a cosmetic problem than a dental issue, severe form of malocclusion cause eating or speaking hindrances. Moreover, since misaligned teeth are hard to take care of, this condition can lead to serious dental problems such as tooth and gum decay. Orthodontic treatments, which mainly involve attaching braces or retainers to reshape the teeth arrangement, are required for dealing with malocclusions. According to a study published by the National Institutes of Health, approximately 60%-65% of the US population suffers from some form of malocclusion. Thus, as the awareness about the health implications of this condition spreads in the country, the adoption of orthodontics is likely to spike during the forecast period across the US.

Market Restraint

Contracting Demand for Elective Procedures amid COVID-19 to Hamper Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to hinder the U.S. orthodontics market growth in 2020 owing to the shrinking demand for elective surgeries and treatments. Fears of contracting the infection and weakened spending capacity due to severe economic downturn are the primary reasons why patients are delaying or cancelling non-essential procedures, which include orthodontic treatments. For example, according to the US Department of Commerce, consumer expenditure on healthcare in the country dipped 18% in the first three months of 2020. Globally too, the situation is grim. The CovidSurg Collaborative, a research initiative by 120 countries on the impact of the coronavirus on surgeries led by the University of Birmingham, estimates that over 28 million elective surgeries will be cancelled in 2020. Furthermore, small clinics and health facilities, which are generally preferred by patients for routine orthodontic procedures, have either shut down due to falling revenues or are facing massive work disruptions as a result of lockdowns and social distancing measures. This has led to diminished demand and declining sales. Henry Schein, for instance, reported a 47.5% decline in dental consumables and merchandise sales across North America in the second quarter of 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has, therefore, created major hurdles for the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Leverage Advanced Technologies to Amplify Customer Outreach

With a view to broaden the scope of dental procedures and expand customer base, key players in the U.S. orthodontics market are harnessing the power of virtual technology to extend their expertise and solutions to a wider audience. Other players are focused on introducing novel orthodontic devices to gain an edge in this highly competitive market.

Industry Developments:

July 2020: Align Technology announced the launch of a global service for doctors using the company’s Invisalign and iTERO products. Named Align Digital and Practice Transformation (ADAPT), the service is an expert, independent fee-based business consultation provided by Align to optimize processes and operational workflows of dental practitioners to deliver superior patient outcomes.

June 2020: Las Vegas-based Ence Orthodontics released its latest offering, the Pitts 21 Braces, for patients who want broader smiles on their faces. Highly comfortable and easier to clean than traditional braces, the Pitts 21 Braces have shorter treatment spans as they use light forces and self-ligating brackets.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report:

Great Lakes Dental Technologies (Tonawanda, U.S.)

AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS (Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, New York, U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.)

DB Orthodontics (Silsden, U.K.)

ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION (Ormco Corporation) (Brea, U.S.)

Dentsply Sirona (York, Pennsylvania, U.S.)

3M (Saint Paul, Minnesota, U.S.)

Table of Content:

1 U.S. Orthodontics Market Overview

1.1 U.S. Orthodontics Product Overview

1.2 U.S. Orthodontics Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global U.S. Orthodontics Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global U.S. Orthodontics Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global U.S. Orthodontics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global U.S. Orthodontics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global U.S. Orthodontics Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global U.S. Orthodontics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global U.S. Orthodontics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global U.S. Orthodontics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global U.S. Orthodontics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global U.S. Orthodontics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America U.S. Orthodontics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe U.S. Orthodontics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific U.S. Orthodontics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America U.S. Orthodontics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa U.S. Orthodontics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global U.S. Orthodontics Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by U.S. Orthodontics Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by U.S. Orthodontics Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players U.S. Orthodontics Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company U.S. Orthodontics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 U.S. Orthodontics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 U.S. Orthodontics Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by U.S. Orthodontics Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in U.S. Orthodontics as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into U.S. Orthodontics Market

2.8 Key Company U.S. Orthodontics Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global U.S. Orthodontics Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global U.S. Orthodontics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global U.S. Orthodontics Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global U.S. Orthodontics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global U.S. Orthodontics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global U.S. Orthodontics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global U.S. Orthodontics Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global U.S. Orthodontics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global U.S. Orthodontics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global U.S. Orthodontics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America U.S. Orthodontics Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America U.S. Orthodontics Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America U.S. Orthodontics Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific U.S. Orthodontics Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific U.S. Orthodontics Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific U.S. Orthodontics Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe U.S. Orthodontics Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe U.S. Orthodontics Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe U.S. Orthodontics Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America U.S. Orthodontics Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America U.S. Orthodontics Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America U.S. Orthodontics Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa U.S. Orthodontics Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa U.S. Orthodontics Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa U.S. Orthodontics Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global U.S. Orthodontics by Application

4.1 U.S. Orthodontics Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global U.S. Orthodontics Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global U.S. Orthodontics Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global U.S. Orthodontics Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions U.S. Orthodontics Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America U.S. Orthodontics by Application

4.5.2 Europe U.S. Orthodontics by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific U.S. Orthodontics by Application

4.5.4 Latin America U.S. Orthodontics by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa U.S. Orthodontics by Application

5 North America U.S. Orthodontics Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America U.S. Orthodontics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America U.S. Orthodontics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America U.S. Orthodontics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America U.S. Orthodontics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. U.S. Orthodontics Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada U.S. Orthodontics Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe U.S. Orthodontics Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe U.S. Orthodontics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe U.S. Orthodontics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe U.S. Orthodontics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe U.S. Orthodontics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany U.S. Orthodontics Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France U.S. Orthodontics Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. U.S. Orthodontics Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy U.S. Orthodontics Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia U.S. Orthodontics Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific U.S. Orthodontics Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific U.S. Orthodontics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific U.S. Orthodontics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific U.S. Orthodontics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific U.S. Orthodontics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China U.S. Orthodontics Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan U.S. Orthodontics Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea U.S. Orthodontics Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India U.S. Orthodontics Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia U.S. Orthodontics Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan U.S. Orthodontics Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia U.S. Orthodontics Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand U.S. Orthodontics Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia U.S. Orthodontics Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines U.S. Orthodontics Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Toc Continue…

