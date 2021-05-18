Drug Delivery Systems Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global “Drug Delivery Systems Market” is projected to reach USD 45.20 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of multiple chronic conditions (MCCs) worldwide is expected to be the leading factor driving the growth of this market, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Drug Delivery Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Inhalation, Transdermal, Injectables and Others), By Device Type (Conventional and Advanced), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. MCCs refer to the existence of more than one chronic condition in an individual. According to a study published by the World Economic Forum (WEF), 33% of adults around the world suffer from a combination of MCCs such as cardiovascular disease with diabetes and depression or even cancer. Precision Drug Delivery Systems can play a crucial role in managing these conditions as they are able to administer drugs at the exact location of the disease. As incidence of chronic conditions rises, the demand for these systems is likely to spike in the coming years.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/drug-delivery-systems-market-103070

This report focuses on Drug Delivery Systems Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2028, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2021. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

Click here to for a more detailed short-term and long-term impact analysis of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/drug-delivery-systems-market-103070

Regional Analysis

North America to Hold Dominant Lead in the Market; Europe to Follow Closely

Among regions, North America is expected to dominate this market share during the forecast period owing to the active adoption of advanced drug delivery systems, especially for care of the elderly populace. Besides this, increased funding for medical R&D activities is also feeding the growth of this market. In 2019, the market size in the region was at USD 10.65 billion.

In Europe, the top growth driver is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the presence of large pharmaceutical companies, especially in Ireland, UK, Germany, and France. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be fueled by the expanding patient pool in India and China and the spreading awareness of the advantages of Drug Delivery Systems in the region.

As per the report findings, the market value was at USD 26.08 billion in 2019. The report also offers the following information:

Comprehensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the market;

Detailed assessment of the market trends, drivers, and restraints;

In-depth examination of the regional dynamics and competitive environment shaping the market; and

Careful study of all the possible market segments.

Market Opportunity

Coronavirus Pandemic to Create Multiple Opportunities in the Market

The drug delivery systems market growth is set to enter an animated period on account of the exponential spread of the COVID-19 infection. With the absence of a vaccine, healthcare professionals have been forced to rely on curative measures to alleviate the suffering of COVID-19 patients. In such dire circumstances, there is growing reliance on efficient drug delivery mechanisms to provide quick treatment for the disease. Moreover, the situation has generated several innovation opportunities for companies. For instance, in May 2020, UK-based Senzer Pharmaceuticals announced that it was working on creating inhalable targeted antivirals for COVID-19. Similar efforts are being made at the University of Texas at Austin where an innovative inhaled formulation of niclosamide is being developed to treat COVID-19 symptoms. Thus, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has renewed the interest in drug delivery research and innovation.

Quick Buy – Drug Delivery Systems Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103070

Competitive Landscape

Growing Investments in Innovation by Companies to Foster Healthy Competition

Commanding presence of large pharmaceutical and medical devices companies is emerging as the chief feature of competition in this market. These companies are making strategic investments in elevating their innovation capacities to bring out novel Drug Delivery Systems for patients and physicians.

Industry Developments:

December 2019: US-based Insulet Corporation released its flagship Omnipod DASH™ Insulin Management System in the Netherlands and the UK. The novel insulin delivery device is designed to provide insulin delivery non-stop for three days, removing the need for daily injections for diabetics. It also features a touchscreen for patients to manage their condition on their own.

February 2019: Finland-domiciled Orion Corporation collaborated with Propeller Health to integrate Orion’s Easyhaler® product line with Propeller’s digital therapeutics platform. The inhaler range from Orion is designed for patients suffering from COPD and asthma. The connection between the two will be enabled by a custom-built sensor which will be synched with a mobile app.

List of Players Profiled in this Market Report:

Pfizer Inc.(U.S)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.(U.S)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Baxter International Inc. (S)

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)(U.S)

Ypsomed (Switzerland)

Nemera (France)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

3M (S)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/drug-delivery-systems-market-103070

Table of Content:

1 Drug Delivery Systems Market Overview

1.1 Drug Delivery Systems Product Overview

1.2 Drug Delivery Systems Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Drug Delivery Systems Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Drug Delivery Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Drug Delivery Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Drug Delivery Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Drug Delivery Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Drug Delivery Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Drug Delivery Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Drug Delivery Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Drug Delivery Systems Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Drug Delivery Systems Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Drug Delivery Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Drug Delivery Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Drug Delivery Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Drug Delivery Systems Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Drug Delivery Systems Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Drug Delivery Systems as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Drug Delivery Systems Market

2.8 Key Company Drug Delivery Systems Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Drug Delivery Systems Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Drug Delivery Systems Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Drug Delivery Systems Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Drug Delivery Systems Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Drug Delivery Systems Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Drug Delivery Systems Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Drug Delivery Systems Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Drug Delivery Systems Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Drug Delivery Systems Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Drug Delivery Systems Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Drug Delivery Systems Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Drug Delivery Systems Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Drug Delivery Systems Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Drug Delivery Systems Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Drug Delivery Systems Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Drug Delivery Systems by Application

4.1 Drug Delivery Systems Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Drug Delivery Systems Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Drug Delivery Systems Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Drug Delivery Systems Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Drug Delivery Systems Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Drug Delivery Systems by Application

4.5.2 Europe Drug Delivery Systems by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Drug Delivery Systems by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Drug Delivery Systems by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Drug Delivery Systems by Application

5 North America Drug Delivery Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Drug Delivery Systems Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Drug Delivery Systems Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Drug Delivery Systems Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Drug Delivery Systems Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Drug Delivery Systems Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Drug Delivery Systems Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Drug Delivery Systems Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Drug Delivery Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Drug Delivery Systems Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Drug Delivery Systems Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Drug Delivery Systems Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Drug Delivery Systems Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Drug Delivery Systems Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Drug Delivery Systems Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Drug Delivery Systems Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Drug Delivery Systems Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Drug Delivery Systems Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Drug Delivery Systems Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Toc Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights(TM) we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Related Reports :

Fitness Tracker Market

Fitness Tracker Market Size

Fitness Tracker Market Share

Fitness Tracker Market Trends

Fitness Tracker Market Growth

Fitness Tracker Market Analysis

Fitness Tracker Market Business Opportunities

Fitness Tracker Market Key Players

Fitness Tracker Market Demand

Fitness Tracker Market Competitive Landscape

Immune Health Supplements Market

Immune Health Supplements Market Size

Immune Health Supplements Market Share

Immune Health Supplements Market Trends

Immune Health Supplements Market Growth

Immune Health Supplements Market Analysis

Immune Health Supplements Market Business Opportunities

Immune Health Supplements Market Key Players

Immune Health Supplements Market Demand

Immune Health Supplements Market Competitive Landscape