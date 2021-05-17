Cosmetic Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global cosmetic packaging market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Cosmetic Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Glass, Paper & Board, Plastic, Metal, and Others), By Application Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Make-up and Nail care), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other cosmetic packaging market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Cosmetic Packaging Market Manufacturers Include:

DS Smith

Albea SA

BIG SKY PACKAGING

Berlin Packaging

HCP Packaging

Berry Global

ALPLA Group

Aptar, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Amcor

Other Players

Competitive Landscape:



Fragmented Nature of Market Will Intensify Future Competition

The Cosmetic Packaging market is fragmented in nature with the presence of multiple players. Major players are switching to reused and recycled products, keeping in mind the environmental concerns of waste management and are adopting sustainable packaging solutions.

For instance, the French cosmetics brand L’Oreal has established several designated stores where they accept empty body care product bottles and jars from consumers and further convert them into new packaging used for various community projects. Such initiatives are likely to attract high revenue in the market during the forecast period. Besides this, the players are also engaging in mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and other strategies for gaining a competitive edge in the market during the forecast years.

Asia Pacific to Continue Dominance with Rising Disposable Incomes of People

Asia Pacific dominated the Cosmetic Packaging market with a revenue of USD 10.50 billion in 2019 with China holding about three-fifth or more share. China is the second-largest cosmetics market after the U.S. The rapidly increasing disposable incomes of people, coupled with the increasing number of young population are likely to aid in the expansion of the market in this region. The currently trending digital transformation is holding major importance in influencing the young generation to be more inclined towards beauty, thereby increasing the demand for cosmetic products and ultimately boosting the regional market.

On the other side, North America will rank second in the market with the U.S. holding the dominant share owing to the high adoption of green packaging solutions and increasing export relations with the other nations around the world. The market in Europe will also gain traction in the forecast period on account of the gradual switch to post-consumer recycled (PCR) packaging.

Regional Analysis for Cosmetic Packaging Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Cosmetic Packaging Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Cosmetic Packaging Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

