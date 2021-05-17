Wax Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global wax market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Wax Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Petroleum, Synthetic, Mineral and Animal & Plant), By Application (Candles, Packaging, Coating & Polishes, Hot-melt Adhesives, Cosmetic & Toiletries, Plastic & Rubber and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/wax-market-102783

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other wax market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in Wax Market Research Report are;

Sasol Limited (South Africa)

Sinopec (China)

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (USA)

The International Group Inc. (Canada)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Brazil)

The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company (Russia)

PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A.) (Venezuela)

Kerax Limited (UK)

DEUREX AG (Germany)

NIPPON SEIRO CO. LTD. (Japan)

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (India)

Strahl & Pitsch, Inc. (USA)

CALWAX (USA)

Poth Hille & Co Ltd. (UK)

Cargill, Inc. (USA)

Samin Chemical (Iran)

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry to Propel Growth

The emergence of end use industries, such as rubber, plastic, cosmetics, packaging, and candles is surging in the developing regions, namely, Latin America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. But the growth is low in the developed regions, such as Europe and North America. Hence, the ongoing industrialization is anticipated to create more opportunities for such end use industries in the countries situated in these regions.

The demand for paraffin wax is high as it is used the most in corrugated packaging. This type of packaging is specially used to pack furniture, food, and similar other goods. The expansion of packaging sector in the developing regions worldwide would contribute to the wax market growth in the coming years. However, animal and plant-based wax involves high manufacturing cost. It may hamper growth

Segment:

Petroleum Segment to Grow Considerably Backed by Rising Usage of Paraffin

In terms of product type, the market is segregated into animal & plant, mineral, synthetic, and petroleum. Out of these, the petroleum segment held 63.5% wax market share in 2019 and would grow considerably throughout the forecast period. Petroleum products mainly consist of micro-crystalline type, petrolatum, and paraffin. Paraffin is the most commonly used product worldwide. It is highly versatile and possesses a low reactive nature. Therefore, it is best suited for several industrial applications. In addition to this, it is cost-effective, unlike the other types. The animal & plant segment would grow at a fast pace owing to the rising demand for non- carcinogenic, as well as bio-based non-toxic products.

View press release for more information @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/06/22/2051134/0/en/Wax-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-9-24-Billion-by-2027-Increasing-Usage-in-Candle-Manufacturing-to-Spur-Growth-Says-Fortune-Business-Insights.html

Regional Analysis for Wax Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Wax Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Wax Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Wax Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

