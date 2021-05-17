Military Aircraft Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global military aircraft market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Military Aircraft Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Fixed-Wing, and Rotary-Blade), By Application (Combat, Multirole Aircraft, Military Transport, Maritime Patrol, Tanker, Reconnaissance & Surveillance, and Others), By System (Airframe, Engine, Avionics, Landing Gear System, and Weapon System), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other military aircraft market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Top Manufacturers in Military Aircraft Market Research Report Includes;

Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands)

The Boeing Company (the U.S.)

Dassault Aviation SA (France)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (the U.S.)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Embraer S.A. (Brazil)

GE Aviation (the U.S.)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (India)

Bell Textron Inc. (the U.S.)

Sukhoi Corporation (Russia)

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) (S. Korea)

Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group (CAIG) (China)

Segmentation:

Combat Aircraft Segment to Grow Rapidly Backed by Development Projects

In terms of application, the market is divided into reconnaissance and surveillance, tanker, training, search & rescue, maritime patrol, multirole transport, multirole aircraft, and combat aircraft. Out of these, the combat aircraft segment held 33% military aircraft market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to their increasing number of deliveries across the globe, as well as the value associated with them. In addition to that, development projects, namely, F/A-18 programme and F-35 programme would also contribute to the growth of this segment. The export of Gripen E/F, Rafale, and Typhoon are also set to aid growth.

Regional Analysis:

Rising Defence Budgets to Favor Growth in Europe

Based on the region, the market is segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Amongst these, North America has anticipated to leads the market throughout the forthcoming period. Regionally, North America earned the dominant military aircraft market share with a revenue of $16.29 billion earned in 2018. The U.S. is set to be the major contributor to growth as it would be responsible for approximately 50% of the global demand for both unmanned and manned military aircraft. Europe is expected to grow considerably owing to its surge in the defense budgets. Lastly, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a fast pace stoked by the modernization of armed forces, especially in the developing nations, such as India.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Aim to Bag Contracts for Strengthening their Positions

The market includes several industry giants that are presently engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce new products in the market. They are trying to launch affordable military aircraft to cater to the needs of their consumers. Also, they are focusing on bagging contracts from government agencies to gain a competitive edge.

Regional Analysis for Military Aircraft Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Military Aircraft Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Military Aircraft Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Military Aircraft Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

