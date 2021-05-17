Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global unmanned ground vehicles market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Mobility (Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid, and Legged), By Size (Small, Medium, Large, Very Large, and Extremely Large), By Mode of Operation (Tethered, Teleoperated, and Autonomous), By System (Payload, Controller System, Navigation System), By Application (Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement, and Federal Law Enforcement) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other unmanned ground vehicles market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Top Companies Profiled in the Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Report:

ASELSAN A.S.

Autonomous Solutions Inc.

BAE Systems

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Cobham Limited

FLIR Systems, Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

QinetiQ

Oshkosh Defense, LLC An Oshkosh Corporation Company

Rheinmetall AG

Unmanned ground vehicles are automobiles that do not require a human presence inside the vehicle. These vehicles are incorporated with modern technologies that are integrat6ed with sensors and similar peripherals. Applications of UGVs in diverse industry verticals including agriculture, transport, and military & defense. Technological advancements have been pivotal to the growth of the market. Accounting to this, several companies are looking to invest huge sums towards developing technologically sound UGVs. The demand for these products is rising constantly, owing to the exceptional properties that they possess. The presence of several large scale companies across the world has opened up a massive potential for the growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

FLIR Systems Received a $152 Million Contract from the US Army Manufacturing of 350 UGVs

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Owing to the increasing applications of UGVs in diverse industry verticals, governments of several countries across the world are looking to approach UGV manufacturers with custom requirements. In March 2019, FLIR Systems announced that it has bagged a contract from the US Army. The contract was worth USD 152 million and is aimed at the development of 350 unmanned grounded vehicles. FLIR’s latest collaboration with the US Army will not just benefit the company but will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis for Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

