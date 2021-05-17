Stand-up Pouches Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global stand-up pouches market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Stand-up Pouches Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Aseptic Pouches, Standard Pouches, Retort Pouches and Others), By Materials (Plastics, Foils, Paper), By Closure Type (Top-notch, Spout, and Zipper) By Application (Food, Beverages, Beauty & Personal Care, Dogs & Cats food, Homecare Products and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other stand-up pouches market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Key Companies Operating in the Stand-up Pouches Market are:

Amcor plc

Mondi plc

Sealed Air Corporation

The Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Bemis Company, Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Coveris

ProAmpac

Huhtamäki Oyj

Berry Global, Inc.

Others

Stand-up pouches have a long dating history as Louis Doyen, the CEO of Thimonnier, the French machine manufacturing company invented them in 1963. They are typically made of multiple layers of plastic, while the primary raw material used in their manufacturing is a polyethylene resin. Additionally, the resin involves granules of polyethylene that is considered the most common form of thermoplastic. Furthermore, they are new-age packaging options that are manufactured with several standard procedures and include tear notches, bottom gussets, hang holes, and re-closable zippers, among others.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the report includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analyst using several research methodologies for the market. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into the strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2019 and 2026.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging to Promote Growth

There is a huge demand for sustainable products that are recyclable, have lower operating costs, durable, and longer shelf life in the packaging industry. Stand-up pouches are flexible and light in weight that are manufactured from complete recyclable materials. Additionally, they being eco-friendly and extremely durable are gaining prominence in the packaging industry. Furthermore, increasing demand for sustainable products is likely to drive the global stand-up pouches market share during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2020, Accredo Packaging received the People’s Choice award at the Sustainability Innovation Awards program organized by Plastic Industry Association (PLASTICS). The company designed a complete polyethylene and fully recyclable stand-up pouch, AccredoFlex RP Gen2, which consists of over 25% of bio-based resin. Moreover, it is manufactures using wind and solar energy.

Regional Analysis for Stand-up Pouches Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Stand-up Pouches Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Stand-up Pouches Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

