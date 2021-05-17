Powder Coatings Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global powder coatings market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Powder Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Thermoset (Epoxy Polyester, Polyester, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, and Others), and Thermoplastic (Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Nylon, Polyolefin, and Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF))), By Coating Method (Electrostatic Spray, Fluidized Bed, and Others), By Application, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other powder coatings market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Companies Operating in the Powder Coatings Market :

AkzoNobel N.V.

PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

Jotun

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Asian Paints Ltd.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

TCI Powder

Berger Paints India Limited

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC.

Among others

Powder coatings are widely used in coatings of metals such as drum hardware, automobile, household appliances, and aluminum extrusions. They are a solvent-free coating that is normally used to create a hard finish to the surface on which they are used. The increasing investment in the production of solvent coatings, driven by the increasing demand for the product across the world will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

The presence of several large scale companies will emerge in favor of market growth. The ability of powder coatings to reduce the economic and environmental costs will lead to a wider product adoption across the world. The increasing applications of the products are attributable to the increasing investments in research and development of the product. The cost-effectivity of the product is another factor that has contributed to the growth of the market.

Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Have a Direct Impact on Powder Coatings Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. Accounting to the increasing product applications, companies are looking to introduced newer products with improved properties with the aim of acquiring a wider consumer base. In October 2019, AkzoNobel N.V. announced the launch of a new range of powder coatings.

The company introduced the Interpon Redox range of powder coatings; a product that will offer maximum corrosion protection. The company claims that these coatings can be used along with substances such as cable cars, chemical plants, wind turbines, and window frames. AkzoNobel’s latest range of powder coatings will not just help the company establish a stronghold in the market, but will influence the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The report includes a few of the major industry developments of recent times and highlights their importance on the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis for Powder Coatings Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Powder Coatings Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Powder Coatings Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Powder Coatings Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

