Geosynthetics Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global geosynthetics market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Geosynthetics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product (Geotextile Geogrid, Geonets, Geocells, Geofoam, Geosynthetic Clay Liner, Geocomposites), By Application and Regional Forecast 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other geosynthetics market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Demand from Mining Sector to Propel Growth

Nowadays, geosynthetic materials are utilized for making waste barriers for mining by-products. Mining activities give out plenty of solid wastes, namely, waste rocks and tailings throughout the entire process that consists of waste disposal and containment. In this sector, geomembrane liners are extensively used for lining solutions, such as tailings impoundments, heap leaching, and evaporation ponds. Numerous organizations are also providing several geomembrane solutions to the mining sector. This sector uses around 40% of the geomembrane production worldwide. These factors are set to boost the geosynthetics market growth during the forthcoming years. However, geogrids are often damaged when they are exposed to UV light and low temperatures. It may hinder the market growth.

Segment:

Geotextile Segment to Lead Backed by Their Possession of Various Advantages

In terms of product, the market is grouped into geocomposites, geotextile, geosynthetic clay liners (GCLs), geonets, geogrids, geofoams, geomembranes, and geocells. Out of these, the geotextile segment held 30.47% geosynthetics market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of geotextiles in construction applications, namely, drainage structure, landfills, harbors, roads, and railroads to improve soil stabilization. Apart from that, the governments of various countries are investing huge sums, which, in turn, would boost the growth of this segment.

Moreover, they are conducting awareness programs regarding the functional advantages of these products unlike the conventional materials. A few of the benefits consist of superior load bearing capacity, high tensile strength permeability, and flexibility. Hence, it is upsurging the penetration of such products in agriculture, pavement repair, drainage, road construction, and soil erosion. They are mainly made up of polypropylene, polyethylene, or polyvinyl chloride (PVC). These further aid in preventing erosion by stabilizing soil.

Regional Analysis:

North America to Dominate Owing to Rapid Industrialization

Geographically, the market is segregated into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Amongst these, North America held USD 10.27 billion geosynthetics market revenue in 2018 and is set to remain in the dominant position. The main reason for growth is the high demand for metals such as gold, bauxite, zinc, silver, and copper. It is enhancing the mining sector in the U.S. Besides, the ever-increasing demand for various metals from construction, automobile, and electronic industries has thereby, attracted the attention of many companies and hence, they have begun expanding their mineral exploration projects. Coupled with this, ongoing infrastructure projects and rapid industrialization would drive the growth of the market in this region in the coming years.

Europe, on the other hand, is likely to remain in the second position after North America. This growth is stoked by the rising demand for buildings from the residential sector. High number of awareness campaigns about constructing environment-friendly infrastructure would also aid in the market growth in this region. Lastly, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience substantial growth because of the increasing disposable income of the masses, as well as rising number of infrastructure development and renovation.

Regional Analysis for Geosynthetics Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

