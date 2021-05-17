Fuel Additives Market Trends and Demand Analysis to 2028 by Fortune Business Insights™

Summary:

The global fuel additives market size is projected to reach USD 12,117.8 million by 2028 owing to the increasing government regulations on the automotive industry regarding carbon emissions, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Fuel Additives Market, 2021-2028”. The report further states that the global market value was USD 7,701.0 million in 2020 and the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

COVID-19 Impact

The demand for fuels has taken a substantial dip amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Firstly because of nationwide lockdowns bringing down vehicle moment to almost zero. Secondly because of travel bans across the world. In addition, this impact has lasted for a longer period of time due to the complete shutdown of production worldwide. The impact had been so intense that in April 2020, the crude oil futures dropped to less than zero for the first time in history. This has had a huge impact on the fuel additives market growth. The year-on-year growth of the market has witnessed a substantial fall in 2020.

Innospec Inc. Expands Production Capacity; Focus on Finding New applications for DRA

In August 2020, Innospec Inc., an international specialty chemicals company, announced the expansion of its Pleasanton plant’s production capacity. The facility focuses on the company’s Drag Reducing Agents (DRA) technology. DRAs provide various applications to pipeline operators including reducing the energy required for pumping and enhancing the durability of valuable assets. The expansion has been made to meet the increasing demand for DRAs. The technology has been developed for application in various pipelines including gasoline, diesel, and other fuels.

Stringent Government Regulations to Drive Market Growth

Vehicles are one of the primary factors contributing to the global carbon footprint. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, an average passenger vehicle can emit nearly 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide every year. This has compelled governments worldwide to enforce stringent regulations on automotive manufacturers. These regulations are estimated to drive the growth of the market. In addition, increasing research and development activities from industry leaders regarding new ultra-low sulfur diesel engine, that requires fuel additives for operations, are projected to further bolster the demand.

Gasoline Segment to Dominate Backed by Growing Automotive Sector

The market is categorized on the basis of type, application, and geography. In terms of type, the market is divided into deposit control, cetane improvers, lubricity improvers, cold flow improvers, stability improvers, octane improvers, and corrosion inhibitors. Based on application, it is fragmented into gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel. The gasoline segment is estimated to hold the largest market share backed by the flourishing automotive sector. The segment held the largest share in the U.S. market as well. On the basis of geography, it is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Flourishing Aerospace Industry in the U.S. to Boost Demand in North America

North America is set to hold the lion’s fuel additives market share during the projected timeline. The rapidly increasing aerospace and defense industry in the U.S. is driving the market growth of fuel additives in the region. In addition, increasing oil & gas exploration activities in countries such as the U.S. and Canada, are anticipated to strengthen the demand for fuel additives.

The high rate of production and sales in countries including China and India is predicted to drive the market growth in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the high consumption of retail fuel backed by the increasing population will further promote the adoption.

Extensive R&F Activities to Aid Prominent Enterprises Deliver High-performance Products

The fuel additives market comprises prominent specialty chemical enterprises focusing on the development of high-performance additives with applications in multiple industries. They are embarking on launching products that would help vehicles perform better, run smoothly, and attain fuel efficiency at the same time. For instance:

In November 2020, Evonik established a state-of-art oil additive performance for additives. The new lab facility is aimed at serving the new customer base in Asia Pacific.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Market Report:

BASF SA (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

Dow Inc. (Michigan, U.S.)

Lubrizol Corporation (U.S)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Total Additives and Special Fuels (U.S.)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Chemtura (U.S.)

Dorf Ketal Chemicals (India)

Innospec Inc. (US)

Other Key Players

