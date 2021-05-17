Liver Health Supplements Market Overview, Shares, Growing Demand, Market Size, Growth, Production, Types, Applications and Forecast Report 2027

The growing cases of liver diseases around the world can be an essential factor expected to fuel demand for liver health supplements, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Liver Health Supplements Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Vitamins & Minerals, Herbal supplements, Others), By Form (Capsules, Tablets, Powder, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”the increasing alcohol consumption among the population is expected to create opportunities for the market.

Market Driver :

Rising Prevalence of Hepatic Steatosis to Aid Expansion

The growing cases of chronic liver diseasesand liver cirrhosisare predicted to contribute positively to the growth of the market. According to NIH 2019, liver cirrhosis accounts for approximately 1 million deaths worldwide, and it is currently the 11th most common reason for death.The rising incidence of Fatty liver diseases also known as Hepatic Steatosis among all age groups is likely to spur opportunities for the market. The rising alcohol consumption in various countries has led to numerous types of liver diseases, which is expected to further improve the prospects of the market. According to the American Liver Foundation, fatty liver is present in approximately 90 to 100 percent of heavy drinkers. The increasing obese population is expected to create lucrative business opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. The growing acceptance of vitamin supplements among the working class is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market.

Product Launches by Eminent players to Consolidate Business

The market is steered by the presence of major players such as NOW Foods, Nutralife Health Products Inc., Himalaya Herbal Healthcare, Enzymedica, Gaia Herbs, Integria Healthcare. The key players are focused on reinforcing their position in the market. The adoption of various strategies by prominent players including product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations to maintain a strong foothold in the industry. For instance, in March 2017, Gaia Herbs introduced a line of products to its Mushroom+Herbs Collection. The company released five products, Everday Immune, Mental Clarity, Reishi+Turmeric, Cordyceps+, and Liver Defense.

Regional Analysis :

High Awareness about Liver Health to Boost Market in Europe

The market is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic liver diseases. The increasing alcohol consumption in European countries is likely to spur opportunities for the market in Europe. The favorable government policies and healthcare expenditure are factors expected to aid expansion in the region. The growing awareness regarding liver health is expected to further promote development in the region. North America is expected to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period owing to the prevalence of chronic diseases. The increasing adoption of liver health supplements is expected to encourage the growth of the market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population. The sedentary lifestyle is expected to uplift the market in the region. The developing healthcare infrastructure and high concerns regarding liver health are factors expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Market :

NOW Foods

Nutralife Health Products Inc.

Himalaya Herbal Healthcare

Enzymedica

Gaia Herbs

Integria Healthcare

Irwin Naturals

Nature’s Bounty

Nature’s Way Products, LLC

Swanson,

