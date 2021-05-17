Patient Temperature Management Devices Market 2021 Research by Size, Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture, Industry Growth, Industry Share Report, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2024

Global Patient Temperature Management Devices Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Patient Temperature Management Devices Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Patient Temperature Management Devices Market Share in global regions.

Short Details Patient Temperature Management Devices Market Report –

In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Patient Temperature Management Devices market for 2018-2023.Normally, core body temperature falls between 96.8 °F and 99.5 °F. Patient temperature management enables treatment to a patient by maintaining and achieving core body temperature (normothermia) to avoid hypothermia or hyperthermia. Hypothermia can cause discomfort, prolong healing time, and increase risks during surgeries, while hyperthermia affects the central nervous system. Therefore, hospitals and other healthcare centers adopt patient temperature management systems to control and monitor the core body temperature of a patient.Patient Temperature Management Devices is applied in Operating Room, ICU, Emergency Room, and Others. The most of Patient Temperature Management Devices is used in Operating Room, and the market share in 2016 is about 33%.North America is the largest consumption place, with a market share nearly 46% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the revenue market share of 25% in 2016.The top three players of the global market for Patient Temperature Management Devices is expected to witness an intense competitive scenario, The top companies namely 3M Healthcare, ZOLL Medical, Medtronic (Covidien), Stryker, C. R. Bard and Smiths Medical held a share of around 60% in the Patient Temperature Management Devices market in 2016.Over the next five years, projects that Patient Temperature Management Devices will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Patient Temperature Management Devices Market Report are:-

3M Healthcare

ZOLL Medical

Medtronic (Covidien)

Stryker

C. R. Bard

Smiths Medical

Cincinnati Sub-Zero (CSZ)

The 37Company

Mennen Medical

Inspiration

Geratherm Medical

Healthcare 21



