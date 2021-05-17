Cognitive Computing Market 2021 Size, Share, Global Industry Growth, Development, Revenue, Future Analysis, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2024

Global Cognitive Computing Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Cognitive Computing Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Cognitive Computing Market Share in global regions.

In this report, studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Cognitive Computing market for 2018-2023.Cognitive Computing is completely changing the way organization use their big data in each verticals, especially in industries like Healthcare, BFSI and Customer services. This is big revolution in global information technology market and holds very strong potential of growth. The Cognitive Computing enables a machine to think, interpret and infer information like a human brain. The biggest advancement in this market is IBM’s Watson Cognitive Computing. There are few players in the market that have developed the technique of integrating cognitive computing with internet of things (IoT).The cognitive computing basically works on the principle of neocortex, a part of human brain that plays a big role in the decision making by analyzing the behaviors of a human being and makes decision on the basis of time series analysis. The computer systems that we are using today are consulting us the way we already programed them but cognitive computing systems are completely different, they works on the machine learning algorithms and natural language processing. This unique feature of cognitive computing is enabling business organizations to use immense amount of dark data available with them.Over the next five years, projects that Cognitive Computing will register a 31.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 49800 million by 2023, from US$ 9850 million in 2017.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Cognitive Computing Market Report are:-

Google

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Palantir

Saffron Technology

Cold Light

Cognitive Scale

Enterra Solutions

Numenta

Vicarious



What Is the scope Of the Cognitive Computing Market Report?

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cognitive Computing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

What are the product type Covered in Cognitive Computing Market 2020?

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning

Others Technologies

What are the end users/application Covered in Cognitive Computing Market 2020?

SMBs

Large Enterprises



What are the key segments in the Cognitive Computing Market?

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Regioncovered

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the Cognitive Computing market Size by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats and Cognitive Computing market forecast to 2024. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing

Which Regions are Covered and what are the Cognitive Computing Market Trends in this regions ?

North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Cognitive Computing Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cognitive Computing Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Cognitive Computing Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Cognitive Computing Segment by Type

2.3 Cognitive Computing Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Cognitive Computing Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Cognitive Computing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Cognitive Computing Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Cognitive Computing Segment by Application

2.5 Cognitive Computing Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Cognitive Computing Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Cognitive Computing Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Cognitive Computing Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Cognitive Computing by Players

3.1 Global Cognitive Computing Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cognitive Computing Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cognitive Computing Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Cognitive Computing Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Cognitive Computing Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Cognitive Computing Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Cognitive Computing Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Cognitive Computing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Cognitive Computing Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Cognitive Computing Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Cognitive Computing by Regions

4.1 Cognitive Computing by Regions

4.1.1 Global Cognitive Computing Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Cognitive Computing Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Cognitive Computing Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Cognitive Computing Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Cognitive Computing Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Computing Consumption Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Cognitive Computing Distributors

10.3 Cognitive Computing Customer

11 Global Cognitive Computing Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

