Cockpit Electronics Market 2021 Share, Size, by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2024

Global Cockpit Electronics Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Cockpit Electronics Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Cockpit Electronics Market Share in global regions.

Short Details Cockpit Electronics Market Report –

In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Cockpit Electronics market for 2018-2023.Luxury passenger cars are estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the automotive cockpit electronics market, by end market. Luxury passenger cars are feature rich in terms of electronic systems. Several OEMs are including high-end infotainment and windshield head-up display in their luxury passenger cars. The cockpit electronics market for battery electric vehicles (BEV) is estimated to be the fastest growing market in the fuel type segment. This growth is due to the increased production of electric vehicles. The largest market in the segment is the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, and it is expected to remain an attractive market in the near future due to its production and sales.Asia-Oceania is estimated to dominate the cockpit electronics market for automotive, by volume as well as value. The region comprises countries such as China and India, which are major automotive hubs in terms of vehicle production as well as sales. The demand for cockpit electronics is directly linked to the vehicle production and consumer demand in this region. Hence, with the shift of automobile manufacturing plants to developing countries, the companies engaged in manufacturing cockpit electronics and their components have started focusing on these markets.Over the next five years, projects that Cockpit Electronics will register a 8.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 74000 million by 2023, from US$ 45700 million in 2017.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Cockpit Electronics Market Report are:-

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Harman International

Panasonic Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.P.A

Yazaki Corporation

Nippon-Seiki Co. Ltd.

Clarion Co.

Ltd.

Tomtom International BV

Alpine Electronics

Garmin Ltd.

Pioneer Corporation



