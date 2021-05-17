Coating Resins Market 2021 Share, Size, by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2024

Global Coating Resins Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Coating Resins Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Coating Resins Market Share in global regions.

Short Details Coating Resins Market Report –

In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Coating Resins market for 2018-2023.High performance coatings , automotive, and wood coating applications are estimated to witness the best growth prospects for coating resins. High performance coatings include yacht, marine, and aerospace coatings, where there is an increase in demand for green coating products along with improved performance and durability. The use of green coating is expected to help in reducing the costs in the aerospace industry. The marine coatings market is strongly dependent on new building activity, while maintenance and repair is a less cyclical business.The biggest market for coating resins is Asia-Pacific, followed by Western Europe and North America. It is estimated that Western Europe will record a moderate growth due to strong regulations for coating resins. Factors such as huge and increasing addressable population base, rapidly growing construction activity, and increase in the number of automobiles, wooden furniture, and other electronic appliances are driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific coating resins market.Acrylic resin is the fastest-growing coating resin. It is used in a wide range of applications for their chemical characteristics and unique aesthetic properties. Currently, the strongest demand for acrylic resins comes from the automotive, medical device, paints & coatings, adhesive & sealant, and construction & architecture industries. Besides acrylic, epoxy and polyurethane coating resins are also high growth segments in the market.Over the next five years, projects that Coating Resins will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 37800 million by 2023, from US$ 27200 million in 2017.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Coating Resins Market Report are:-

Allnex Belgium SA/Nv

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Nuplex Industries Ltd.

Royal DSM N.V.

The DOW Chemical Company

The Valspar Corporation

PCCR USA Inc.



What Is the scope Of the Coating Resins Market Report?

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Coating Resins market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

What are the product type Covered in Coating Resins Market 2020?

Acrylic

Alkyd

Vinyl

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Amino

Unsaturated Polyester

Saturated Polyester

Others

What are the end users/application Covered in Coating Resins Market 2020?

Architectural Coatings

Automotive Coatings

General Industrial Coatings

High Performance Coatings

Wood Coatings

Packaging Coatings

Others



What are the key segments in the Coating Resins Market?

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Regioncovered

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the Coating Resins market Size by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats and Coating Resins market forecast to 2024. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing

Which Regions are Covered and what are the Coating Resins Market Trends in this regions ?

North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

