Global Coating Additives Market COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size, Share 2021 Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2024 Research Report

Global Coating Additives Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Coating Additives Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Coating Additives Market Share in global regions.
Short Details Coating Additives Market Report –
In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Coating Additives market for 2018-2023.Water-borne formulations dominate the market among all the formulation types. With increasing environmental regulations, the market share of coating additives for solvent-borne system is decreasing. The demand is shifting toward the water-borne and powder-based coating additives due to stringent environmental regulations. However, solvent-borne is still being significantly used in Asia-Pacific and South America though its use has drastically reduced in Europe and North America.Architecture is the major application of coating additives. The growing commercial and residential construction in Asia-Pacific is driving the demand for coating additives for better protection of buildings. In addition, the growing automotive sector in regions such as Asia-Pacific and South America is catalyzing the demand for high-performance coating additives.Over the next five years, projects that Coating Additives will register a 6.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 9060 million by 2023, from US$ 6350 million in 2017.
List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Coating Additives Market Report are:-
- AkzoNobel N.V.
- Arkema SA
- Ashland Inc.
- BASF SE
- BYK-Chemie GmbH
- The DOW Chemical Company
- Elementis PLC
- Evonik Industries AG
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Company
What Is the scope Of the Coating Additives Market Report?
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Coating Additives market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
What are the product type Covered in Coating Additives Market 2020?
- Acrylics
- Fluoropolymers
- Urethanes
- Metallic Additive
- Others (epoxy, polyalkyds, and amines)
What are the end users/application Covered in Coating Additives Market 2020?
- Architectural
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Wood & Furniture
- Others (marine, aviation, paper and so on)
What are the key segments in the Coating Additives Market?
- By product type
- By End User/Applications
- By Technology
- By Regioncovered
Which market dynamics affect the business?
The report provides a detailed evaluation of the Coating Additives market Size by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats and Coating Additives market forecast to 2024. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing
Which Regions are Covered and what are the Coating Additives Market Trends in this regions ?
- North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)
- Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)
- Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)
- The Middle East and Africa.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Coating Additives Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Coating Additives Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Coating Additives Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Coating Additives Segment by Type
2.3 Coating Additives Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Coating Additives Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Coating Additives Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Coating Additives Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Coating Additives Segment by Application
2.5 Coating Additives Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Coating Additives Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Coating Additives Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Coating Additives Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Coating Additives by Players
3.1 Global Coating Additives Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Coating Additives Sales by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Coating Additives Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Coating Additives Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Coating Additives Revenue by Players (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Coating Additives Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Coating Additives Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Coating Additives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Coating Additives Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Coating Additives Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Coating Additives by Regions
4.1 Coating Additives by Regions
4.1.1 Global Coating Additives Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Coating Additives Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Coating Additives Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Coating Additives Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Coating Additives Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Coating Additives Consumption Growth
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Coating Additives Distributors
10.3 Coating Additives Customer
11 Global Coating Additives Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
