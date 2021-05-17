Immunology Market to Gain Propulsion; Rising Prevalence of Immunological Diseases to Spur Sales Opportunities, states Fortune Business Insights™

Market Overview :

The global immunology market size is predicted to reach USD 143,833.2 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The growing cases of immunological and autoimmune diseases will aid the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Immunology Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Drug Class (Monoclonal antibody (mAb), Fusion Proteins, Immunosuppressant, Polyclonal antibody (pAb), Others), By Disease Indication (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Plaque Psoriasis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection, Others), By Distribution Channel, and Regional Forecast 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 77,365.4 million in 2018. The growing R&D investment by major key players will foster the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Market Driver :

Launch of Novel therapies to Drive Market

The introduction of novel therapeutics by key players will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period. For instance, the release of Cosentyx by Novartis AG

, a therapy for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults. The growing adoption of monoclonal antibody (mAb) in the treatment of immunological diseases will subsequently bolster the healthy growth of the market. The increasing R&D activities for the development of advanced monoclonal antibody will enable speedy expansion of the market during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on targeted therapy will have a positive influence on the market. The innovation and advancement of existing drugs for better treatment outcomes for the patients will promote the growth of the market. The growing awareness regarding immunological diseases in both developing and developed nations will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The increasing cases of immunological disorders will foster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, the introduction of innovative drugs by pre-eminent players will bolster the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. For instance, Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson & Johnson) announced the release of TREMFYA (guselkumab) for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

Regional Analysis :

Rising Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases to Propel Market in North America

The market in North America is predicted to account for the largest share in the global market during the forecast period owing to the growing cases of autoimmune and immunological disorders in the region. The rising acceptance of advanced immunology drugs will further create lucrative business opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to rise tremendously during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of immunological diseases. The developing healthcare infrastructure will further enhance growth in the region. The rising popularity of advanced immunology drugs such as immunosuppressants along with existing drug classes of monoclonal antibody (mAb) and polyclonal antibody (pAb) will encourage the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Development :

April 2019: AbbVie Inc. announced that it has extended its immunology portfolio with the launch of a new product offering called SKYRIZI (risankizumab-rzaa). The new drug will be used for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Market:

AbbVie Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Astellas

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

UCB SA

ALLERGAN

Other Prominent Players

