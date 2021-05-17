Oncology Drugs Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global “Oncology Drugs Market” is expected to reach USD 394.24 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of cancer around the world will spur opportunities for this market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Oncology Drugs Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drugs Class (Cytotoxic Drugs, Targeted Drugs, Hormonal Drugs, and Others), By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, and Immunotherapy), By Indication (Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Others), By Dosage Form (Solid, Liquid, and Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 141.33 billion in 2019.

This report focuses on Oncology Drugs Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2028, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2021. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

The oncology drugs market highlights:

An extensivestudy of regions

Forecast value of the market

Detailed analysis ofthe segments

COVID-19 effect on the market

Ongoing clinical trials

Regional Analysis:

Rising Prevalence to Cancer to Influence Market in North America

The market size in North America is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. The dominance in the region is attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer in the U.S. As per the National Cancer Institute, in 2020, approximately 1.8 million people will be diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. The recent product launches will aid the expansion of the market in the region. Europe is predicted to exhibit a stellar growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing cancer burden in countries such as U.K., Germany, and France. The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to rise tremendously during the forecast period due to the rising awareness among the population regarding cancer.

Positive Impact on Oncology Drugs Market Growth During COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the oncology drugs market globally. Certain market segments have witnessed a growth in demand for drugs with respect to the COVID-19 emergency. Panic buying of medications has been witnessed among the cancer patients amid lockdown. The pharmaceutical companies involved in this market have significantly improved their supply chain management, enhanced the capabilities of their R&D, and invested more their manufacturing management and quality control. For instance, according to the quarterly reports of 2020 of Roche, their global supply chain of medicines and tests remain intact and their pharmaceutical division sales increased by 7% as compared to the prior year.

Market Driver:

Surging Pharmaceutical Industry to Contribute Colossal Development

The ongoing technological advancement in the field of pharmacy is expected to create opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The clinical trials and various drugs in the pipeline can further facilitate the healthy growth of the industry. The growing cases of numerous types of cancer, such as lung cancer, skin cancer, prostate cancer, colon cancer, breast cancer, and others will spur demand for oncology drugs, thus enhancing market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is a growing burden and the number of new cancer cases is going to rise from 18.1 million in 2018 to 29.4 million by 2040. Moreover, product launches and approvals are expected to have a tremendous impact on the market.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Market:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Genentech, Inc. (California, United States)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, United States)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (New York, United States)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (Brentford, United Kingdom)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indiana, United States)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, United Kingdom)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Other Players

Key Development:

April 2019: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced the release of INFUGEM injection, which will ve used for the treatment of cancer in the US.

Global Oncology Drugs Market Segmentation :

By Drug Class

Cytotoxic Drugs

Alkylating Agents

Antimetabolites

Others

Targeted Drugs

Monoclonal Antibodies

Others

Hormonal Drugs

Others

By Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

By Indication

Lung Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

By Dosage Form

Solid

Tablets

Capsules

Liquid

Injectable

Prefilled Syringes

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

