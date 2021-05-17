Immune Health Supplements Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global “Immune Health Supplements Market” is likely to grow astonishingly backed by the increasing popularity of non-GMO and organic ingredients amongst the masses. The trend is further resulting in the rising purchase of organic immunity health supplements worldwide. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Immune Health Supplements Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Ingredient Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Herbal Botanical Extracts, Probiotics, Amino Acids, Omega 3-fatty acids, Others), By Form (Soft Gels/Capsules, Tablets, Powder, Liquids, and Others), By Source Type (Plant Based, Animal Based), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Stores, Specialty Store, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the immune health supplements market size was USD 16.32 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 29.40 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

This report focuses on Immune Health Supplements Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2028, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2021. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

Drivers & Restraints-

A Need to Reconsider Health Owing to COVID-19 will Skyrocket Demand

The COVID-19 pandemic is surging the demand for immune health supplements across the globe. This growth is attributable to the rising reconsideration of health and well-being by the masses.They are persistently striving to dodge any type of infectious disease by consuming immunity boosters equipped with omega-3 fatty acids, mineral supplements, herbal extracts, and vitamins. One of the significant challenges that may occur is the disruptions in the supply chain network. The Nutrition Business Journalmentioned that in April 2020, the purchase of these health supplements increased at a fast pace.

However, some of these supplements may cause adverse effects if blended with other medicines or consumed before surgery. Many of these products remain untested on pregnant ladies and children. This is a major factor that may hamper the immune health supplements market growth during the forthcoming years.

Global Immune Health Supplements Market Segmentation :

By Ingredient Type

Vitamins

Minerals

Herbal Botanical Extracts

Probiotics

Amino Acids

Omega 3-fatty acids

Others

By Form

Soft Gels/Capsules

Tablets

Powder

Liquids

Others

By Source Type

Plant-Based

Animal-Based

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Online Stores

Specialty Store

Others

By Geography

North America By Ingredient Type By Form By Source Type By Distribution Channel By Country



Regional Analysis-

North America to Lead Owing to Rising Prevalence of Obesity & Diabetes

Geographically, North America procured USD 5.89 billion in 2019 in terms of revenue. This region is set to lead in the near future backed by the rising awareness among people about health and self-wellness. Besides, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and obesity would contribute to the market growth in this region. The region will be followed by Asia Pacific because of the rapid urbanization that is further making people shift towards immunity health supplements. Coupled with this, the increasing changes in lifestyle and rising health consciousness would propel the market growth in this region.Owing to COVID-19, the region is experiencing high demand for products infused with elderberry, zinc, vitamin C, and D.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Gain Competitive Edge by Developing Novel Supplements

The companies present in the market are mainly focusing on scientific researchactivities to develop innovative immune health supplements for generating more sales. Some of them are also adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolio. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

May 2020 : Ancient Nutrition launched a new range of SBO Probioticsconsisting of four innovative products, namely, Men’s and Women’s, Gut Restore, and Ultimate. These are created by combining superfoods and strain-diverse soil-based organisms (SBO) probiotics. These would help in supporting the immune system and gut health.

: Ancient Nutrition launched a new range of SBO Probioticsconsisting of four innovative products, namely, Men’s and Women’s, Gut Restore, and Ultimate. These are created by combining superfoods and strain-diverse soil-based organisms (SBO) probiotics. These would help in supporting the immune system and gut health. April 2020: Royal DSM successfully acquired Glycom A/S, a supplier of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO). The deal required an investment of €765 million.It would aid Royal DSM in adding HMOs to its product offerings and in providing novel solutions to its consumers.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the immune health supplements producers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Herbalife Nutrition (California, United States)

Nutramax Laboratories (Maryland, United States)

BioGaia (Stockholm, Sweden)

Blackmores Limited (New South Wales, Australia)

Glanbia, Plc (Kilkenny, Ireland)

Royal DSM (Heerlen, Netherlands)

Alticor Inc. (Amway) (Michigan, United States)

USANA Health Sciences (Utah, United States)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

NOW Foods (Illinois, United States)

Pfizer (New York, United States)

Other key market players

