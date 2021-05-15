NewsWinters

May 2021 Report on Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (Bcdmh) (Cas 16079-88-2) Industry market Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered
Lonza
Enviro Tech
Xitai Chemical
Kedachem
Water Treatment Products
Yaguang Fine Chemical
Chemtura
Radi
ICL-IP

Major Types Covered
BCDMH Tablet
BCDMH Granule

Major Applications Covered
Swimming Pools & Spas
Industrial Cooling Water
Aquaculture

This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland

Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil

Table of Content :

Table of Content
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders

