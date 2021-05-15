May 2021 Report on Global Bromine Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Haihua Group
Chengyuan Salt Chemical
ICL
Runke Chemical
Weifang Zhongfa Chemical
Solaris Chemtech (SCIL)
Jordan Bromine Company (JBC)
Haoyuan Group
Chemtura Corporation
Albemarle
Dadi Salt Chemical Group
Lubei Chemical
Haiwang Chemical
Perekop Bromine
Tosoh
Yuyuan Group
Longwei Industrial
Major Types Covered
Seawater method
Brine water method
Major Applications Covered
Drilling fluids
Biocides, water treatment
Flame Retardants
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Bromine Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Bromine Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Bromine Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Bromine Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Poly (HA MCL)
5.2 Poly (HA SCL)
6 Global Bromine Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Biopolymer
6.2 Pharmaceutical
6.3 Other
7 Global Bromine Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel…….….continued
