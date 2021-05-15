May 2021 Report on Global Cosmetic Ingredients Industry market Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Croda International Plc
Stepan Company
Sederma Inc.
DOW Corning
Rhodi
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Clariant AG
Bioland
Ashland Inc
The Dow Chemical Company
BASF SE
DuPont Tata & Lyle Bio Products
DSM (The Netherlands)
Evonik Industries
Eastman Chemical Company
Sumitomo Group
Solvay S.A
Major Types Covered
Surfactants
Emulsifiers
Antimicrobials
UV absorbers
Emollients
Conditioning Polymers
Others
Major Applications Covered
Skin Care
Nail Care
Make up
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Table of Content :
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Cosmetic Ingredients Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Cosmetic Ingredients Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
