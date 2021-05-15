May 2021 Report on Global Cosmetic Ingredients Industry market Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Croda International Plc

Stepan Company

Sederma Inc.

DOW Corning

Rhodi

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Clariant AG

Bioland

Ashland Inc

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

DuPont Tata & Lyle Bio Products

DSM (The Netherlands)

Evonik Industries

Eastman Chemical Company

Sumitomo Group

Solvay S.A

Major Types Covered

Surfactants

Emulsifiers

Antimicrobials

UV absorbers

Emollients

Conditioning Polymers

Others

Major Applications Covered

Skin Care

Nail Care

Make up

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Table of Content :

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Cosmetic Ingredients Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Cosmetic Ingredients Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

