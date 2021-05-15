May 2021 Report on Global Powdered Activated Carbon Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends for 2014-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Powdered Activated Carbon, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Powdered Activated Carbon industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
WestRock Company
ADA Carbon Solutions
Donau Chemie AG
Hayleys PLC
Indo German Carbons Limited
CECA SA
Kuraray
Osaka Gas Chemicals
Ningxia Huahui Activated Carbon Company Limited
Cabot Corporation (CBT)
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC
Carbon Activated Corporation
Calgon Carbon Corporation
CarboTech AC GmbH
Philippine-Japan Active Carbon Corporation
Kureha Corporation
Albemarle Corporation
DESOTEC N.V.-S.A
By Type:
Raw Material:Wood
Raw Material:Coconut Shell
Raw Material:Coal
Others
By Application:
Water & Wastewater Treatment
Air Filtration
Industrial Processes
Food & Beverage
Automotive
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Powdered Activated Carbon Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Raw Material:Wood
1.2.2 Raw Material:Coconut Shell
1.2.3 Raw Material:Coal
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Water & Wastewater Treatment
1.3.2 Air Filtration
1.3.3 Industrial Processes
1.3.4 Food & Beverage
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
….. continued
