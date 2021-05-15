May 2021 Report on Global Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

The Linde Group

Air Liquide

UIG

Yingde Gases Group

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation Group

Air Products

Messer

TAIYO NIPPON SANSO

Praxair Technology

CUDD

Major Types Covered

Cryogenic Fractional Distillated

Pressure Swing Adsorpted

Membrane Separated

Major Applications Covered

Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication

Oil and Gas

Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Chemical

Food and Beverages

Electronics

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Industrial Liquid Nitrogen Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

….continued

