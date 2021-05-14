May 2021 Report on Global Bisphenol A Epoxy Resins Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

RBC Industries, Inc. (US)

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (US)

Cytec Solvay Group (US)

Nano-Tech Srl (Italy)

Olin Corporation (US)

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Sicomin Epoxy Systems (France)

Reichhold, Inc. (US)

3M Company (US)

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (US)

Robnor Resins Ltd. (UK)

Epic Resins (US)

SIR Industriale SpA (Italy)

BASF SE (Germany)

Major Types Covered

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications Covered

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Bisphenol A Epoxy Resins Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Bisphenol A Epoxy Resins Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Bisphenol A Epoxy Resins Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Bisphenol A Epoxy Resins Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Type 1

5.2 Type 2

5.3 Type 3

6 Global Bisphenol A Epoxy Resins Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Application 1

6.2 Application 2

6.3 Application 3

7 Global Bisphenol A Epoxy Resins Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 RBC Industries, Inc. (US)

8.1.1 RBC Industries, Inc. (US) Profile

8.1.2 RBC Industries, Inc. (US) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 RBC Industries, Inc. (US) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 RBC Industries, Inc. (US) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (Japan)

8.2.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (Japan) Profile

8.2.2 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (Japan) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (Japan) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (Japan) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (US)

8.3.1 Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (US) Profile

8.3.2 Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (US) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (US) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Emerald CVC Thermoset Specialties (US) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Cytec Solvay Group (US)

8.4.1 Cytec Solvay Group (US) Profile

8.4.2 Cytec Solvay Group (US) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Cytec Solvay Group (US) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Cytec Solvay Group (US) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Nano-Tech Srl (Italy)

8.5.1 Nano-Tech Srl (Italy) Profile

8.5.2 Nano-Tech Srl (Italy) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Nano-Tech Srl (Italy) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Nano-Tech Srl (Italy) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Olin Corporation (US)

8.6.1 Olin Corporation (US) Profile

8.6.2 Olin Corporation (US) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Olin Corporation (US) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Olin Corporation (US) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

8.7.1 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan

..…continued.

