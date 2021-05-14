May 2021 Report on Global AMPS (2-Acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid) Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Songchuan Industrial Additives
Acar Kimya
Vinati Organics Limited
All Plus Chemicals Co. Ltd
The Lubrizol Corporation
Shandong Huayou
Hangzhou Yinhu Chemical
Cnhile
Shandong Taihe Water Treatment
Hangzhou Yunuo Chemical Co., Ltd.
Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Group
Xiamen Chang Tian
Major Types Covered
Higher than 99%
97%-99%
Below 97%
Major Applications Covered
Water Treatment
Oil Field
Fiber & Textile
Construction Chemicals
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
Chin
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global AMPS (2-Acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the AMPS (2-Acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid) Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the AMPS (2-Acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid) Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global AMPS (2-Acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid) Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Higher than 99%
5.2 97%-99%
5.3 Below 97%
6 Global AMPS (2-Acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid) Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Water Treatment
6.2 Oil Field
6.3 Fiber & Textile
6.4 Construction Chemicals
6.5 Others
7 Global AMPS (2-Acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid) Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Songchuan Industrial Additives
8.1.1 Songchuan Industrial Additives Profile
8.1.2 Songchuan Industrial Additives Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Songchuan Industrial Additives Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Songchuan Industrial Additives Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Acar Kimya
8.2.1 Acar Kimya Profile
8.2.2 Acar Kimya Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Acar Kimya Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Acar Kimya Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Vinati Organics Limited
8.3.1 Vinati Organics Limited Profile
8.3.2 Vinati Organics Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Vinati Organics Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Vinati Organics Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 All Plus Chemicals Co. Ltd
8.4.1 All Plus Chemicals Co. Ltd Profile
8.4.2 All Plus Chemicals Co. Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 All Plus Chemicals Co. Ltd Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 All Plus Chemicals Co. Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 The Lubrizol Corporation
8.5.1 The Lubrizol Corporation Profile
8.5.2 The Lubrizol Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 The Lubrizol Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 The Lubrizol Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Shandong Huayou
8.6.1 Shandong Huayou Profile
8.6.2 Shandong Huayou Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Shandong Huayou Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Shandong Huayou Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Hangzhou Yinhu Chemical
8.7.1 Hangzhou Yinhu Chemical Profile
8.7.2 Hangzhou Yinhu Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Hangzhou Yinhu Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Hangzhou Yinhu Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Cnhile
8.8.1 Cnhile Profile
8.8.2 Cnhile Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Cnhile Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Cnhile Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 Shandong Taihe Water Treatment
8.9.1 Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Profile
8.9.2 Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
..…continued.
