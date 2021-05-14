May 2021 Report on Global Stainless Steel Tube Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Stainless Products ltd

Jindal Stainless

Outokumpu

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Mexinox

North American Stainless

Aperam Stainless

Shree Khodal Industrial Engineering Company

SFE

Ta Chen International

KWG Industries

CIREX

Allegheny Flat Rolled Products

Thyssen Krupp

Baosteel Stainless Steel

Huwa

Pohang Iron & Steel (Posco)

MAC Steel

AK Steel Corporation

Nisshin Steel Co.

Acerinox

Sandvik

Major Types Covered

Cr Stainless Steel Tube

Cr-Ni Stainless Steel Tube

Cr-Mn-Ni Stainless Steel Tube

Precipitation hardening Stainless Steel Tube

Major Applications Covered

Petroleum

Food industry

Chemical industry

Medical care

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Stainless Steel Tube Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Stainless Steel Tube Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Stainless Steel Tube Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Stainless Steel Tube Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Cr Stainless Steel Tube

5.2 Cr-Ni Stainless Steel Tube

5.3 Cr-Mn-Ni Stainless Steel Tube

5.4 Precipitation hardening Stainless Steel Tube

6 Global Stainless Steel Tube Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Petroleum

6.2 Food industry

6.3 Chemical industry

6.4 Medical care

6.5 Others

7 Global Stainless Steel Tube Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Stainless Products ltd

8.1.1 Stainless Products ltd Profile

8.1.2 Stainless Products ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Stainless Products ltd Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Stainless Products ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Jindal Stainless

8.2.1 Jindal Stainless Profile

8.2.2 Jindal Stainless Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Jindal Stainless Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Jindal Stainless Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Outokumpu

8.3.1 Outokumpu Profile

8.3.2 Outokumpu Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Outokumpu Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Outokumpu Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

8.4.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Profile

8.4.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Mexinox

8.5.1 Mexinox Profile

8.5.2 Mexinox Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Mexinox Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Mexinox Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 North American Stainless

8.6.1 North American Stainless Profile

8.6.2 North American Stainless Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 North American Stainless Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 North American Stainless Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Aperam Stainless

..…continued.

