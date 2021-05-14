May 2021 Report on Global Thermal Paper Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Koehler Paper Group

Mitsubishi Paper

Jiangsu Wampolet Paper

Nakagawa

Hansol Paper

Jujo Thermal

Oji

JiangHe Paper

Ricoh Company

Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech

Chenming Group

Major Types Covered

Top Coating Thermal Paper

No-top Coating Thermal Paper

Standard Thermal Paper

Premium Thermal Paper

Synthetic Media

Major Applications Covered

POS Applications

Plotting and Recording

Self-Adhesive Labels

Tickets

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Thermal Paper Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Thermal Paper Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Thermal Paper Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Thermal Paper Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Top Coating Thermal Paper

5.2 No-top Coating Thermal Paper

5.3 Standard Thermal Paper

5.4 Premium Thermal Paper

5.5 Synthetic Media

6 Global Thermal Paper Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 POS Applications

6.2 Plotting and Recording

6.3 Self-Adhesive Labels

6.4 Tickets

6.5 Others

7 Global Thermal Paper Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Koehler Paper Group

8.1.1 Koehler Paper Group Profile

8.1.2 Koehler Paper Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Koehler Paper Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Koehler Paper Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Mitsubishi Paper

8.2.1 Mitsubishi Paper Profile

8.2.2 Mitsubishi Paper Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Mitsubishi Paper Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Mitsubishi Paper Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Jiangsu Wampolet Paper

8.3.1 Jiangsu Wampolet Paper Profile

8.3.2 Jiangsu Wampolet Paper Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Jiangsu Wampolet Paper Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Jiangsu Wampolet Paper Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Nakagawa

8.4.1 Nakagawa Profile

8.4.2 Nakagawa Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Nakagawa Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

..…continued.

