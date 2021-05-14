May 2021 Report on Global Thermal Paper Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Koehler Paper Group
Mitsubishi Paper
Jiangsu Wampolet Paper
Nakagawa
Hansol Paper
Jujo Thermal
Oji
JiangHe Paper
Ricoh Company
Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech
Chenming Group
Major Types Covered
Top Coating Thermal Paper
No-top Coating Thermal Paper
Standard Thermal Paper
Premium Thermal Paper
Synthetic Media
Major Applications Covered
POS Applications
Plotting and Recording
Self-Adhesive Labels
Tickets
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Thermal Paper Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Thermal Paper Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Thermal Paper Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Thermal Paper Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Top Coating Thermal Paper
5.2 No-top Coating Thermal Paper
5.3 Standard Thermal Paper
5.4 Premium Thermal Paper
5.5 Synthetic Media
6 Global Thermal Paper Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 POS Applications
6.2 Plotting and Recording
6.3 Self-Adhesive Labels
6.4 Tickets
6.5 Others
7 Global Thermal Paper Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Koehler Paper Group
8.1.1 Koehler Paper Group Profile
8.1.2 Koehler Paper Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Koehler Paper Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Koehler Paper Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Mitsubishi Paper
8.2.1 Mitsubishi Paper Profile
8.2.2 Mitsubishi Paper Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Mitsubishi Paper Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Mitsubishi Paper Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Jiangsu Wampolet Paper
8.3.1 Jiangsu Wampolet Paper Profile
8.3.2 Jiangsu Wampolet Paper Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Jiangsu Wampolet Paper Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Jiangsu Wampolet Paper Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Nakagawa
8.4.1 Nakagawa Profile
8.4.2 Nakagawa Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Nakagawa Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
..…continued.
