May 2021 Report on Global Aromatic Ketone Polymer Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

EMS-Grivory (Switzerland)

Daikin Industries Ltd (Japan)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

Bayer MaterialScience AG (Germany)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Performance Plastics Ltd. (US)

Victrex Plc (UK)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

DSM Engineering Plastics B.V (The Netherlands)

3M (US)

Polyplastics Co, Ltd. (Japan)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

China Lumena New Materials Corp. (China)

Dongyue Group Limited (China)

DuPont Performance Polymers (US)

Major Types Covered

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications Covered

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Aromatic Ketone Polymer Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Aromatic Ketone Polymer Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Aromatic Ketone Polymer Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Aromatic Ketone Polymer Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Type 1

5.2 Type 2

5.3 Type 3

6 Global Aromatic Ketone Polymer Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Automotive

6.2 Consumer Goods

7 Global Aromatic Ketone Polymer Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 EMS-Grivory (Switzerland)

8.1.1 EMS-Grivory (Switzerland) Profile

8.1.2 EMS-Grivory (Switzerland) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 EMS-Grivory (Switzerland) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 EMS-Grivory (Switzerland) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Daikin Industries Ltd (Japan)

8.2.1 Daikin Industries Ltd (Japan) Profile

8.2.2 Daikin Industries Ltd (Japan) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Daikin Industries Ltd (Japan) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Daikin Industries Ltd (Japan) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 DIC Corporation (Japan)

8.3.1 DIC Corporation (Japan) Profile

8.3.2 DIC Corporation (Japan) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 DIC Corporation (Japan) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 DIC Corporation (Japan) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Bayer MaterialScience AG (Germany)

8.4.1 Bayer MaterialScience AG (Germany) Profile

8.4.2 Bayer MaterialScience AG (Germany) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Bayer MaterialScience AG (Germany) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Bayer MaterialScience AG (Germany) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US)

8.5.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US) Profile

8.5.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 The Dow Chemical Company (US)

8.6.1 The Dow Chemical Company (US) Profile

8.6.2 The Dow Chemical Company (US) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 The Dow Chemical Company (US) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 The Dow Chemical Company (US) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Performance Plastics Ltd. (US)

8.7.1 Performance Plastics Ltd. (US) Profile

8.7.2 Performance Plastics Ltd. (US) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Performance Plastics Ltd. (US) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Performance Plastics Ltd. (US) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Victrex Plc (UK)

8.8.1 Victrex Plc (UK) Profile

8.8.2 Victrex Plc (UK) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Victrex Plc (UK) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Victrex Plc (UK) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

8.9.1 Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan) Profile

8.9.2 Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 DSM Engineering Plastics B.V (The Netherlands)

8.10.1 DSM Engineering Plastics B.V (The Netherlands) Profile

8.10.2 DSM Engineering Plastics B.V (The Netherlands) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

..…continued.

