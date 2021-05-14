Global Automotive Pump market Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Pump Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Pump market covered in Chapter 4:

Denso Corporation

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

HYTEC Automotive Group

Melling

TRW Automotive

TI Automotive

Mikuni Corporation

Johnson Electric Holding Ltd.

FTE automotive

Gates Corporation

KSPG AG

Magna International Inc.

Robert Bosch GMBH

Delphi Automotive LLP

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Pump market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Fuel Pump

Oil Pump

Water Pump

Steering Pump

Windshield Washer Pump

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Pump market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Table of Content :

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Pump Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Backbone

1.5.3 Ladder

1.5.4 Monocoque

1.5.5 Modular

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Pump Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.6.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.7 Automotive Pump Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Pump Industry Development

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

