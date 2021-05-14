May 2021 Report on Global  Phosphorescent Colorants Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends for 2014-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

LuminoChem Ltd

Kolorjet

SINLOIHI

Lynwon Group

Kremer Pigment

Ming Hui Group

DayGlo

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg.Co.,Ltd.

Radiant Color

China Wanlong Chemical

UK SEUNG Europe GmbH

Shiyatu

Dane Color

Huangshan Jiajia Fluorescent Material

Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company Limited

Nanochemitek(China) Corp

Brilliant

Jiaxing Caihe

Aron Universal

Huangshan DePing Chemical

Major Types Covered

Organic Phosphorescent Colorant

Inorganic Phosphorescent Colorant

Major Applications Covered

Plastic

Paints and Coatings

Inks

Textile Industry

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

….. continued

