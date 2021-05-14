May 2021 Report on Global Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Industry Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Samuh Laxmi Chemicals (Bom) P. Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry

Jiangsu Peixing Chemical

Plasti Pigments

TCI AMERICA

EMD Millipore

Hangzhou J&H Chemical Co., Ltd.

Simagchem Corporation

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

Salsbury Chemicals, Inc.

LyondellBasell

Akzo Nobel

Chemos GmbH & Co. KG

Arkema

Aecochem Corp.

Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech Co., Ltd.

Major Types Covered

69–70%

70-75%

Others

Major Applications Covered

Polymerization initiator

Curing agent

Chemical synthesis

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 69–70%

5.2 70-75%

5.3 Others

6 Global Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Polymerization initiator

6.2 Curing agent

6.3 Chemical synthesis

6.4 Others

7 Global Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Santa Cruz Biotechnology

8.1.1 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Profile

8.1.2 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Samuh Laxmi Chemicals (Bom) P. Ltd.

8.2.1 Samuh Laxmi Chemicals (Bom) P. Ltd. Profile

8.2.2 Samuh Laxmi Chemicals (Bom) P. Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Samuh Laxmi Chemicals (Bom) P. Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Samuh Laxmi Chemicals (Bom) P. Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Tokyo Chemical Industry

8.3.1 Tokyo Chemical Industry Profile

8.3.2 Tokyo Chemical Industry Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Tokyo Chemical Industry Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Tokyo Chemical Industry Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Jiangsu Peixing Chemical

8.4.1 Jiangsu Peixing Chemical Profile

8.4.2 Jiangsu Peixing Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Jiangsu Peixing Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Jiangsu Peixing Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Plasti Pigments

8.5.1 Plasti Pigments Profile

8.5.2 Plasti Pigments Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Plasti Pigments Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Plasti Pigments Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 TCI AMERICA

8.6.1 TCI AMERICA Profile

8.6.2 TCI AMERICA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 TCI AMERICA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 TCI AMERICA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 EMD Millipore

8.7.1 EMD Millipore Profile

8.7.2 EMD Millipore Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 EMD Millipore Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 EMD Millipore Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Hangzhou J&H Chemical Co., Ltd.

8.8.1 Hangzhou J&H Chemical Co., Ltd. Profile

8.8.2 Hangzhou J&H Chemical Co., Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Hangzhou J&H Chemical Co., Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Hangzhou J&H Chemical Co., Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Simagchem Corporation

8.9.1 Simagchem Corporation Profile

8.9.2 Simagchem Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Simagchem Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Simagchem Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

8.10.1 Haihang Industry Co., Ltd. Profile

8.10.2 Haihang Industry Co., Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Haihang Industry Co., Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Haihang Industry Co., Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Salsbury Chemicals, Inc.

8.11.1 Salsbury Chemicals, Inc. Profile

8.11.2 Salsbury Chemicals, Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Salsbury Chemicals, Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Salsbury Chemicals, Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 LyondellBasell

8.12.1 LyondellBasell Profile

8.12.2 LyondellBasell Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 LyondellBasell Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 LyondellBasell Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Akzo Nobel

8.13.1 Akzo Nobel Profile

8.13.2 Akzo Nobel Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Akzo Nobel Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Akzo Nobel Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Chemos GmbH & Co. KG

8.14.1 Chemos GmbH & Co. KG Profile

8.14.2 Chemos GmbH & Co. KG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Chemos GmbH & Co. KG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Chemos GmbH & Co. KG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 Arkema

8.15.1 Arkema Profile

8.15.2 Arkema Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 Arkema Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 Arkema Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.16 Aecochem Corp.

8.16.1 Aecochem Corp. Profile

8.16.2 Aecochem Corp. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.16.3 Aecochem Corp. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.16.4 Aecochem Corp. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.17 Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd.

8.17.1 Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd. Profile

8.17.2 Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.17.3 Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.17.4 Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.18 Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech Co., Ltd.

8.18.1 Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech Co., Ltd. Profile

8.18.2 Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech Co., Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.18.3 Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech Co., Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.18.4 Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech Co., Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) Market PEST Analysis

..continued

