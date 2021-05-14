May 2021 Report on Global Acrylic Processing Aid Industry Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
LG Chem
Akdeniz Kimya A.S
The DOW Chemical Company
En-Door
Indofil Industries Limited
3M Company
BASF
Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd
Novista Group
Kaneka Corporation
Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co. Ltd
Shandong Rike Chemicals Co., Ltd
Pau Tai Industrial Corporation
Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd
Arkema
Major Types Covered
Extrusion
Injection Molding
Others
Major Applications Covered
Building and Construction
Packaging
Consumer Goods
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Acrylic Processing Aid Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Acrylic Processing Aid Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Acrylic Processing Aid Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Acrylic Processing Aid Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Extrusion
5.2 Injection Molding
5.3 Others
6 Global Acrylic Processing Aid Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Building and Construction
6.2 Packaging
6.3 Consumer Goods
7 Global Acrylic Processing Aid Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 LG Chem
8.1.1 LG Chem Profile
8.1.2 LG Chem Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 LG Chem Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 LG Chem Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Akdeniz Kimya A.S
8.2.1 Akdeniz Kimya A.S Profile
8.2.2 Akdeniz Kimya A.S Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Akdeniz Kimya A.S Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Akdeniz Kimya A.S Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 The DOW Chemical Company
8.3.1 The DOW Chemical Company Profile
8.3.2 The DOW Chemical Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 The DOW Chemical Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 The DOW Chemical Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 En-Door
8.4.1 En-Door Profile
8.4.2 En-Door Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 En-Door Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 En-Door Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Indofil Industries Limited
8.5.1 Indofil Industries Limited Profile
8.5.2 Indofil Industries Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Indofil Industries Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Indofil Industries Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 3M Company
8.6.1 3M Company Profile
8.6.2 3M Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 3M Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 3M Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 BASF
8.7.1 BASF Profile
8.7.2 BASF Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 BASF Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 BASF Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd
8.8.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd Profile
8.8.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 Novista Group
8.9.1 Novista Group Profile
8.9.2 Novista Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 Novista Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 Novista Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 Kaneka Corporation
8.10.1 Kaneka Corporation Profile
8.10.2 Kaneka Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 Kaneka Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 Kaneka Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.11 Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co. Ltd
8.11.1 Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co. Ltd Profile
8.11.2 Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co. Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.11.3 Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co. Ltd Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.11.4 Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co. Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.12 Shandong Rike Chemicals Co., Ltd
8.12.1 Shandong Rike Chemicals Co., Ltd Profile
8.12.2 Shandong Rike Chemicals Co., Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.12.3 Shandong Rike Chemicals Co., Ltd Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.12.4 Shandong Rike Chemicals Co., Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.13 Pau Tai Industrial Corporation
8.13.1 Pau Tai Industrial Corporation Profile
8.13.2 Pau Tai Industrial Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.13.3 Pau Tai Industrial Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.13.4 Pau Tai Industrial Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.14 Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd
8.14.1 Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd Profile
8.14.2 Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.14.3 Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.14.4 Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.15 Arkema
8.15.1 Arkema Profile
8.15.2 Arkema Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.15.3 Arkema Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.15.4 Arkema Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Acrylic Processing Aid Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Acrylic Processing Aid Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Acrylic Processing Aid Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Acrylic Processing Aid Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Acrylic Processing Aid Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Acrylic Processing Aid Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Acrylic Processing Aid Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Acrylic Processing Aid Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Acrylic Processing Aid by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Acrylic Processing Aid Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Acrylic Processing Aid Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Acrylic Processing Aid Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
11.1 Europe Acrylic Processing Aid Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.2 Europe Acrylic Processing Aid Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.3 Europe Acrylic Processing Aid Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.4 Europe Acrylic Processing Aid Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.5 Europe Acrylic Processing Aid Import and Export from 2014-2019E
11.6 Europe Acrylic Processing Aid Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
11.7 Europe Acrylic Processing Aid Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
11.8 Europe Acrylic Processing Aid by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)
11.8.1 Europe Acrylic Processing Aid Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
11.8.2 Europe Acrylic Processing Aid Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
11.9 Europe Acrylic Processing Aid Market PEST Analysis
12 Asia-Pacific
12.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Processing Aid Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Processing Aid Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Processing Aid Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.4 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Processing Aid Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.5 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Processing Aid Import and Export from 2014-2019E
12.6 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Processing Aid Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
12.7 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Processing Aid Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
12.8 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Processing Aid by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)
12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Processing Aid Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Processing Aid Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
12.9 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Processing Aid Market PEST Analysis
..continued
