May 2021 Report on Global Leather Floor Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

James Halstead Plc

Forbo

Interface Incorporation

Gerflor

Mohawk

Shaw Industries

The Dixie Group

Toli Corporation

Armstrong

Congoleum Corporation

Major Types Covered

Genuine Leather

Artificial Leather

Major Applications Covered

Residential

Industrial

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Leather Floor Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Leather Floor Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Leather Floor Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Leather Floor Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Genuine Leather

5.2 Artificial Leather

6 Global Leather Floor Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Residential

6.2 Industrial

6.3 Others

7 Global Leather Floor Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 James Halstead Plc

8.1.1 James Halstead Plc Profile

8.1.2 James Halstead Plc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 James Halstead Plc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 James Halstead Plc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Forbo

8.2.1 Forbo Profile

8.2.2 Forbo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Forbo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Forbo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Interface Incorporation

8.3.1 Interface Incorporation Profile

8.3.2 Interface Incorporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Interface Incorporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Interface Incorporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Gerflor

8.4.1 Gerflor Profile

8.4.2 Gerflor Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Gerflor Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Gerflor Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Mohawk

8.5.1 Mohawk Profile

8.5.2 Mohawk Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Mohawk Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Mohawk Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Shaw Industries

8.6.1 Shaw Industries Profile

8.6.2 Shaw Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Shaw Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Shaw Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 The Dixie Group

8.7.1 The Dixie Group Profile

8.7.2 The Dixie Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 The Dixie Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 The Dixie Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Toli Corporation

8.8.1 Toli Corporation Profile

8.8.2 Toli Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Toli Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Toli Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Armstrong

8.9.1 Armstrong Profile

8.9.2 Armstrong Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Armstrong Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Armstrong Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Congoleum Corporation

8.10.1 Congoleum Corporation Profile

8.10.2 Congoleum Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share

..…continued.

