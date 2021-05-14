May 2021 Report on Global Gasoline Turbochargers Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Borg Warner Turbo Systems

Continental

Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems

Ningbo Weifu Tianli Turbocharging Technology

Honeywell International

Eaton Corporation

Turbo Energy Private

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Major Types Covered

Variable Geometry Turbo Chargers (VGT/VNT)

Waste Gate Turbo Chargers

Twin Turbo Chargers

Major Applications Covered

Passenger Car

Low Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

High Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Gasoline Turbochargers Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Gasoline Turbochargers Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Gasoline Turbochargers Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Gasoline Turbochargers Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Variable Geometry Turbo Chargers (VGT/VNT)

5.2 Waste Gate Turbo Chargers

5.3 Twin Turbo Chargers

6 Global Gasoline Turbochargers Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Passenger Car

6.2 Low Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

6.3 High Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

7 Global Gasoline Turbochargers Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Borg Warner Turbo Systems

8.1.1 Borg Warner Turbo Systems Profile

8.1.2 Borg Warner Turbo Systems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Borg Warner Turbo Systems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Borg Warner Turbo Systems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Continental

8.2.1 Continental Profile

8.2.2 Continental Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Continental Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Continental Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems

8.3.1 Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems Profile

8.3.2 Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Ningbo Weifu Tianli Turbocharging Technology

8.4.1 Ningbo Weifu Tianli Turbocharging Technology Profile

8.4.2 Ningbo Weifu Tianli Turbocharging Technology Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Ningbo Weifu Tianli Turbocharging Technology Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Ningbo Weifu Tianli Turbocharging Technology Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Honeywell International

8.5.1 Honeywell International Profile

8.5.2 Honeywell International Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Honeywell International Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Honeywell International Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Eaton Corporation

8.6.1 Eaton Corporation Profile

8.6.2 Eaton Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Mark

..…continued.

