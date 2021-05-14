May 2021 Report on Global Ethanoic Acid Industry Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Eastman Chemical Company

BP Chemicals

Chongqing Yangtze River Chemical

Kyodo Sakusan

Wujing Shanghai Chemical

Hualu Hengsheng Chemical

Shandong Yankuang Chemical

Hebei Zhongxin Chemical

Jiangsu SOPO

Celanese Corporation

Major Types Covered

Cativa Technology

AOPlus Technology

Major Applications Covered

Chemical & Material

Food & Beverages

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Ethanoic Acid Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Ethanoic Acid Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Ethanoic Acid Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Ethanoic Acid Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Cativa Technology

5.2 AOPlus Technology

6 Global Ethanoic Acid Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Chemical & Material

6.2 Food & Beverages

6.3 Others

7 Global Ethanoic Acid Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Eastman Chemical Company

8.1.1 Eastman Chemical Company Profile

8.1.2 Eastman Chemical Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Eastman Chemical Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Eastman Chemical Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 BP Chemicals

8.2.1 BP Chemicals Profile

8.2.2 BP Chemicals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 BP Chemicals Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 BP Chemicals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Chongqing Yangtze River Chemical

8.3.1 Chongqing Yangtze River Chemical Profile

8.3.2 Chongqing Yangtze River Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Chongqing Yangtze River Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Chongqing Yangtze River Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Kyodo Sakusan

8.4.1 Kyodo Sakusan Profile

8.4.2 Kyodo Sakusan Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Kyodo Sakusan Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Kyodo Sakusan Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Wujing Shanghai Chemical

8.5.1 Wujing Shanghai Chemical Profile

8.5.2 Wujing Shanghai Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Wujing Shanghai Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Wujing Shanghai Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Hualu Hengsheng Chemical

8.6.1 Hualu Hengsheng Chemical Profile

8.6.2 Hualu Hengsheng Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Hualu Hengsheng Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Hualu Hengsheng Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Shandong Yankuang Chemical

8.7.1 Shandong Yankuang Chemical Profile

8.7.2 Shandong Yankuang Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Shandong Yankuang Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Shandong Yankuang Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Hebei Zhongxin Chemical

8.8.1 Hebei Zhongxin Chemical Profile

8.8.2 Hebei Zhongxin Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Hebei Zhongxin Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Hebei Zhongxin Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Jiangsu SOPO

8.9.1 Jiangsu SOPO Profile

8.9.2 Jiangsu SOPO Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Jiangsu SOPO Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Jiangsu SOPO Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Celanese Corporation

8.10.1 Celanese Corporation Profile

8.10.2 Celanese Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Celanese Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Celanese Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Ethanoic Acid Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Ethanoic Acid Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Ethanoic Acid Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Ethanoic Acid Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Ethanoic Acid Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Ethanoic Acid Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Ethanoic Acid Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Ethanoic Acid Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Ethanoic Acid by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Ethanoic Acid Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Ethanoic Acid Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Ethanoic Acid Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Ethanoic Acid Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Ethanoic Acid Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Ethanoic Acid Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Ethanoic Acid Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Ethanoic Acid Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Ethanoic Acid Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Ethanoic Acid Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Ethanoic Acid by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Ethanoic Acid Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Ethanoic Acid Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Ethanoic Acid Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Ethanoic Acid Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Ethanoic Acid Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Ethanoic Acid Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Ethanoic Acid Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Ethanoic Acid Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Ethanoic Acid Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Ethanoic Acid Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Ethanoic Acid by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Ethanoic Acid Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Ethanoic Acid Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Ethanoic Acid Market PEST Analysis

13 Latin America

13.1 Latin America Ethanoic Acid Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.2 Latin America Ethanoic Acid Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.3 Latin America Ethanoic Acid Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

..continued

