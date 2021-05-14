May 2021 Report on Global Ethanoic Acid Industry Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Eastman Chemical Company
BP Chemicals
Chongqing Yangtze River Chemical
Kyodo Sakusan
Wujing Shanghai Chemical
Hualu Hengsheng Chemical
Shandong Yankuang Chemical
Hebei Zhongxin Chemical
Jiangsu SOPO
Celanese Corporation
Major Types Covered
Cativa Technology
AOPlus Technology
Major Applications Covered
Chemical & Material
Food & Beverages
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Ethanoic Acid Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Ethanoic Acid Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Ethanoic Acid Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Ethanoic Acid Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Cativa Technology
5.2 AOPlus Technology
6 Global Ethanoic Acid Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Chemical & Material
6.2 Food & Beverages
6.3 Others
7 Global Ethanoic Acid Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Eastman Chemical Company
8.1.1 Eastman Chemical Company Profile
8.1.2 Eastman Chemical Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Eastman Chemical Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Eastman Chemical Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 BP Chemicals
8.2.1 BP Chemicals Profile
8.2.2 BP Chemicals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 BP Chemicals Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 BP Chemicals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Chongqing Yangtze River Chemical
8.3.1 Chongqing Yangtze River Chemical Profile
8.3.2 Chongqing Yangtze River Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Chongqing Yangtze River Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Chongqing Yangtze River Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Kyodo Sakusan
8.4.1 Kyodo Sakusan Profile
8.4.2 Kyodo Sakusan Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Kyodo Sakusan Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Kyodo Sakusan Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Wujing Shanghai Chemical
8.5.1 Wujing Shanghai Chemical Profile
8.5.2 Wujing Shanghai Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Wujing Shanghai Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Wujing Shanghai Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Hualu Hengsheng Chemical
8.6.1 Hualu Hengsheng Chemical Profile
8.6.2 Hualu Hengsheng Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Hualu Hengsheng Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Hualu Hengsheng Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Shandong Yankuang Chemical
8.7.1 Shandong Yankuang Chemical Profile
8.7.2 Shandong Yankuang Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Shandong Yankuang Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Shandong Yankuang Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Hebei Zhongxin Chemical
8.8.1 Hebei Zhongxin Chemical Profile
8.8.2 Hebei Zhongxin Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Hebei Zhongxin Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Hebei Zhongxin Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 Jiangsu SOPO
8.9.1 Jiangsu SOPO Profile
8.9.2 Jiangsu SOPO Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 Jiangsu SOPO Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 Jiangsu SOPO Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 Celanese Corporation
8.10.1 Celanese Corporation Profile
8.10.2 Celanese Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 Celanese Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 Celanese Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Ethanoic Acid Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Ethanoic Acid Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Ethanoic Acid Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Ethanoic Acid Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Ethanoic Acid Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Ethanoic Acid Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Ethanoic Acid Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Ethanoic Acid Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Ethanoic Acid by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Ethanoic Acid Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Ethanoic Acid Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Ethanoic Acid Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
11.1 Europe Ethanoic Acid Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.2 Europe Ethanoic Acid Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.3 Europe Ethanoic Acid Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.4 Europe Ethanoic Acid Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.5 Europe Ethanoic Acid Import and Export from 2014-2019E
11.6 Europe Ethanoic Acid Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
11.7 Europe Ethanoic Acid Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
11.8 Europe Ethanoic Acid by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)
11.8.1 Europe Ethanoic Acid Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
11.8.2 Europe Ethanoic Acid Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
11.9 Europe Ethanoic Acid Market PEST Analysis
12 Asia-Pacific
12.1 Asia-Pacific Ethanoic Acid Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.2 Asia-Pacific Ethanoic Acid Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.3 Asia-Pacific Ethanoic Acid Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.4 Asia-Pacific Ethanoic Acid Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.5 Asia-Pacific Ethanoic Acid Import and Export from 2014-2019E
12.6 Asia-Pacific Ethanoic Acid Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
12.7 Asia-Pacific Ethanoic Acid Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
12.8 Asia-Pacific Ethanoic Acid by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)
12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Ethanoic Acid Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Ethanoic Acid Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
12.9 Asia-Pacific Ethanoic Acid Market PEST Analysis
13 Latin America
13.1 Latin America Ethanoic Acid Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
13.2 Latin America Ethanoic Acid Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
13.3 Latin America Ethanoic Acid Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
..continued
