May 2021 Report on Global Marine Composites Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

DuPont

Johns Manville

Janicki Industries

Toray

Pipe Composites

Hexcel Corporation

National Oilwell Varco

Aeromarine Industries Ltd

Cytec Solvay Group

Owens Corning

Gurit

PE Composites

Jiumei Fiber Glass

Marine Plastics Ltd

Future Pipe Industries

SGL Group

3A Composites

Major Types Covered

Carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRPs)

Foam core materials

Glass fibre reinforced plastics (GFRPs)

Major Applications Covered

Cruise liner

Sailboats

Powerboats

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Marine Composites Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Marine Composites Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Marine Composites Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Marine Composites Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRPs)

5.2 Foam core materials

5.3 Glass fibre reinforced plastics (GFRPs)

6 Global Marine Composites Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Cruise liner

6.2 Sailboats

6.3 Powerboats

7 Global Marine Composites Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 DuPont

8.1.1 DuPont Profile

8.1.2 DuPont Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 DuPont Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 DuPont Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Johns Manville

8.2.1 Johns Manville Profile

8.2.2 Johns Manville Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019

E

8.2.3 Johns Manville Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Johns Manville Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Janicki Industries

8.3.1 Janicki Industries Profile

8.3.2 Janicki Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Janicki Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Janicki Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Toray

8.4.1 Toray Profile

8.4.2 Toray Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Toray Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Toray Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Pipe Composites

8.5.1 Pipe Composites Profile

..…continued.

