May 2021 Report on Global Marine Composites Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
DuPont
Johns Manville
Janicki Industries
Toray
Pipe Composites
Hexcel Corporation
National Oilwell Varco
Aeromarine Industries Ltd
Cytec Solvay Group
Owens Corning
Gurit
PE Composites
Jiumei Fiber Glass
Marine Plastics Ltd
Future Pipe Industries
SGL Group
3A Composites
Major Types Covered
Carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRPs)
Foam core materials
Glass fibre reinforced plastics (GFRPs)
Major Applications Covered
Cruise liner
Sailboats
Powerboats
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Marine Composites Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Marine Composites Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Marine Composites Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Marine Composites Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRPs)
5.2 Foam core materials
5.3 Glass fibre reinforced plastics (GFRPs)
6 Global Marine Composites Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Cruise liner
6.2 Sailboats
6.3 Powerboats
7 Global Marine Composites Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 DuPont
8.1.1 DuPont Profile
8.1.2 DuPont Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 DuPont Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 DuPont Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Johns Manville
8.2.1 Johns Manville Profile
8.2.2 Johns Manville Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019
E
8.2.3 Johns Manville Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Johns Manville Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Janicki Industries
8.3.1 Janicki Industries Profile
8.3.2 Janicki Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Janicki Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Janicki Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Toray
8.4.1 Toray Profile
8.4.2 Toray Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Toray Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Toray Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Pipe Composites
8.5.1 Pipe Composites Profile
..…continued.
