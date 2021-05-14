May 2021 Report on Global Seaweed Extracts Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Biostadt India Limited
Novozymes A/S
Leili Group
Trade Corporation International S.A.
Biolchim S.p.A.
Laboratoires Goemar S.A.S.
Atlantica Agricola S.A.
Arysta LifeScience Corporation
Omex Agrifluids Ltd.
Syngenta AG
Ilsa SpA
Monsanto Company
Agrinos AS
Valagro Group
Lallemand, Inc.
Isagro SpA
Micromix Plant Health Limited
Koppert B.V.
BioAtlantis Ltd.
ITALPOLLINA SpA
Major Types Covered
Liquid
Powder
Flakes
Others
Major Applications Covered
Food and Beverages
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Healthcare
Agriculture and Horticulture
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Seaweed Extracts Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Seaweed Extracts Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Seaweed Extracts Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Seaweed Extracts Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Liquid
5.2 Powder
5.3 Flakes
5.4 Others
6 Global Seaweed Extracts Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Food and Beverages
6.2 Cosmetics and Personal Care
6.3 Healthcare
6.4 Agriculture and Horticulture
6.5 Others
7 Global Seaweed Extracts Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Biostadt India Limited
8.1.1 Biostadt India Limited Profile
8.1.2 Biostadt India Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Biostadt India Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Biostadt India Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Novozymes A/S
8.2.1 Novozymes A/S Profile
8.2.2 Novozymes A/S Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Novozymes A/S Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Novozymes A/S Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Leili Group
8.3.1 Leili Group Profile
8.3.2 Leili Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Leili Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Leili Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Trade Corporation International S.A.
8.4.1 Trade Corporation International S.A. Profile
8.4.2 Trade Corporation International S.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Trade Corporation International S.A. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Trade Corporation International S.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Biolchim S.p.A.
8.5.1 Biolchim S.p.A. Profile
8.5.2 Biolchim S.p.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Biolchim S.p.A. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Biolchim S.p.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Laboratoires Goemar S.A.S.
8.6.1 Laboratoires Goemar S.A.S. Profile
8.6.2 Laboratoires Goemar S.A.S. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Laboratoires Goemar S.A.S. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Laboratoires Goemar S.A.S. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Atlantica Agricola S.A.
8.7.1 Atlantica Agricola S.A. Profile
8.7.2 Atlantica Agricola S.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Atlantica Agricola S.A. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Atlantica Agricola S.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Arysta LifeScience Corporation
8.8.1 Arysta LifeScience Corporation Profile
8.8.2 Arysta LifeScience Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Arysta LifeScience Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Arysta LifeScience Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 Omex Agrifluids Ltd.
8.9.1 Omex Agrifluids Ltd. Profile
8.9.2 Omex Agrifluids Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 Omex Agrifluids Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 Omex Agrifluids Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 Syngenta AG
8.10.1 Syngenta AG Profile
8.10.2 Syngenta AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 Syngenta AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 Syngenta AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.11 Ilsa SpA
8.11.1 Ilsa SpA Profile
8.11.2 Ilsa SpA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share fr
..…continued.
