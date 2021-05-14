May 2021 Report on Global Riveting Brass Rods Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Pearl Overseas
Neon Alloys
Gonda Metal Industry Co., Ltd.
Arje Metal Industries
LEBRONZE ALLOYS
Gurukripa Aluminium
Sunflex Metal Industries
Shuja Metal
Jans Copper
ALMAG SPA
MKM
SMC
MAHAVIR
Major Types Covered
Thickness200mm
Major Applications Covered
Free Cutting Brass Rods
Fasteners, gears, architectural extrusions
Automotive engineering parts
Pressing materials like knobs, hardware
Bending, hot forging and other applications
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Riveting Brass Rods Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Riveting Brass Rods Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Riveting Brass Rods Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Riveting Brass Rods Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Thickness200mm
6 Global Riveting Brass Rods Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Free Cutting Brass Rods
6.2 Fasteners, gears, architectural extrusions
6.3 Automotive engineering parts
6.4 Pressing materials like knobs, hardware
6.5 Bending, hot forging and other applications
7 Global Riveting Brass Rods Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Pearl Overseas
8.1.1 Pearl Overseas Profile
8.1.2 Pearl Overseas Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Pearl Overseas Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Pearl Overseas Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Neon Alloys
8.2.1 Neon Alloys Profile
8.2.2 Neon Alloys Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Neon Alloys Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Neon Alloys Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Gonda Metal Industry Co., Ltd.
8.3.1 Gonda Metal Industry Co., Ltd. Profile
8.3.2 Gonda Metal Industry Co., Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Gonda Metal Industry Co., Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Gonda Metal Industry Co., Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Arje Metal Industries
8.4.1 Arje Metal Industries Profile
8.4.2 Arje Metal Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Arje Metal Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Arje Metal Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 LEBRONZE ALLOYS
8.5.1 LEBRONZE ALLOYS Profile
8.5.2 LEBRONZE ALLOYS Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 LEBRONZE ALLOYS Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 LEBRONZE ALLOYS Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Gurukripa Aluminium
8.6.1 Gurukripa Aluminium Profile
8.6.2 Gurukripa Aluminium Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Gurukripa Aluminium Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Gurukripa Aluminium Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Sunflex Metal Industries
8.7.1 Sunflex Metal Industries Profile
8.7.2 Sunflex Metal Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Sunflex Metal Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Sunflex Metal Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Shuja Metal
8.8.1 Shuja Metal Profile
8.8.2 Shuja Metal Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Shuja Metal Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Shuja Metal Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 Jans Copper
8.9.1 Jans Copper Profile
8.9.2 Jans Copper Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 Jans Copper Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 Jans Copper Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 ALMAG SPA
8.10.1 ALMAG SPA Profile
..…continued.
