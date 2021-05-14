May 2021 Report on Global Cross-Laminated Timber Industry Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

HASSLACHER Holding GmbH

The Enose Company

Schilliger Holz AG

Weinberger-holz GmbH

Odotech

KLH Massivholz GmbH

Airsense

Tora Enso Oyj

Binderholz GmbH

Brechbuehler

Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG

Electronic Sensor Technology

Sensigent

Scensive Technology

Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation

W.u.J. Derix GmbH & Co

Mayr-Melnholf Holz Holding AG

Ed. Zublin AG

Major Types Covered

Adhesive-bonded CLT

Mechanically Fastened CLT

Major Applications Covered

Manufacturing

Buildings & Construction

Oil & Gas

Automotiv

Marine

Aerospace

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Cross-Laminated Timber Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Cross-Laminated Timber Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Cross-Laminated Timber Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Cross-Laminated Timber Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Adhesive-bonded CLT

5.2 Mechanically Fastened CLT

6 Global Cross-Laminated Timber Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Manufacturing

6.2 Buildings & Construction

6.3 Oil & Gas

6.4 Automotiv

6.5 Marine

6.6 Aerospace

7 Global Cross-Laminated Timber Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 HASSLACHER Holding GmbH

8.1.1 HASSLACHER Holding GmbH Profile

8.1.2 HASSLACHER Holding GmbH Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 HASSLACHER Holding GmbH Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 HASSLACHER Holding GmbH Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 The Enose Company

8.2.1 The Enose Company Profile

8.2.2 The Enose Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 The Enose Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 The Enose Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Schilliger Holz AG

8.3.1 Schilliger Holz AG Profile

8.3.2 Schilliger Holz AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Schilliger Holz AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Schilliger Holz AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Weinberger-holz GmbH

8.4.1 Weinberger-holz GmbH Profile

8.4.2 Weinberger-holz GmbH Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Weinberger-holz GmbH Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Weinberger-holz GmbH Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Odotech

8.5.1 Odotech Profile

8.5.2 Odotech Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Odotech Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Odotech Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 KLH Massivholz GmbH

8.6.1 KLH Massivholz GmbH Profile

8.6.2 KLH Massivholz GmbH Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 KLH Massivholz GmbH Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 KLH Massivholz GmbH Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Airsense

8.7.1 Airsense Profile

8.7.2 Airsense Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Airsense Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Airsense Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Tora Enso Oyj

8.8.1 Tora Enso Oyj Profile

8.8.2 Tora Enso Oyj Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Tora Enso Oyj Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Tora Enso Oyj Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Binderholz GmbH

8.9.1 Binderholz GmbH Profile

8.9.2 Binderholz GmbH Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Binderholz GmbH Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Binderholz GmbH Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Brechbuehler

8.10.1 Brechbuehler Profile

8.10.2 Brechbuehler Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Brechbuehler Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Brechbuehler Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG

8.11.1 Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG Profile

8.11.2 Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Electronic Sensor Technology

8.12.1 Electronic Sensor Technology Profile

8.12.2 Electronic Sensor Technology Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Electronic Sensor Technology Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Electronic Sensor Technology Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Sensigent

8.13.1 Sensigent Profile

8.13.2 Sensigent Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Sensigent Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Sensigent Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Scensive Technology

8.14.1 Scensive Technology Profile

8.14.2 Scensive Technology Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Scensive Technology Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Scensive Technology Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation

8.15.1 Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation Profile

8.15.2 Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.16 W.u.J. Derix GmbH & Co

8.16.1 W.u.J. Derix GmbH & Co Profile

8.16.2 W.u.J. Derix GmbH & Co Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.16.3 W.u.J. Derix GmbH & Co Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.16.4 W.u.J. Derix GmbH & Co Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.17 Mayr-Melnholf Holz Holding AG

8.17.1 Mayr-Melnholf Holz Holding AG Profile

8.17.2 Mayr-Melnholf Holz Holding AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.17.3 Mayr-Melnholf Holz Holding AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.17.4 Mayr-Melnholf Holz Holding AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.18 Ed. Zublin AG

8.18.1 Ed. Zublin AG Profile

8.18.2 Ed. Zublin AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.18.3 Ed. Zublin AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.18.4 Ed. Zublin AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Cross-Laminated Timber Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Cross-Laminated Timber Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Cross-Laminated Timber Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Cross-Laminated Timber Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Cross-Laminated Timber Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Cross-Laminated Timber Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Cross-Laminated Timber Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Cross-Laminated Timber Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Cross-Laminated Timber by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Cross-Laminated Timber Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Cross-Laminated Timber Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Cross-Laminated Timber Market PEST Analysis

..continued

