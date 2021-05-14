May 2021 Report on Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Industry Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Corbion
Biome Technologies
Novamont
Natureworks
Metabolix
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
Plantic
BASF
Braskem
Meredian
Major Types Covered
Bio-PE
Starch Blends
PLA
Bio-PET
Biodegradable Polyesters
Regenerated Cellulose
Polylactic Acid
Poly Hydroxyalkonoates
Major Applications Covered
Packaging
Agriculture
Bottles
Automotive
Consumer Products
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Bio-PE
5.2 Starch Blends
5.3 PLA
5.4 Bio-PET
5.5 Biodegradable Polyesters
5.6 Regenerated Cellulose
5.7 Polylactic Acid
5.8 Poly Hydroxyalkonoates
6 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Packaging
6.2 Agriculture
6.3 Bottles
6.4 Automotive
6.5 Consumer Products
7 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Corbion
8.1.1 Corbion Profile
8.1.2 Corbion Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Corbion Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Corbion Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Biome Technologies
8.2.1 Biome Technologies Profile
8.2.2 Biome Technologies Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Biome Technologies Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Biome Technologies Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Novamont
8.3.1 Novamont Profile
8.3.2 Novamont Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Novamont Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Novamont Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Natureworks
8.4.1 Natureworks Profile
8.4.2 Natureworks Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Natureworks Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Natureworks Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Metabolix
8.5.1 Metabolix Profile
8.5.2 Metabolix Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Metabolix Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Metabolix Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
8.6.1 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Profile
8.6.2 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Plantic
8.7.1 Plantic Profile
8.7.2 Plantic Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Plantic Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Plantic Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 BASF
8.8.1 BASF Profile
8.8.2 BASF Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 BASF Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 BASF Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 Braskem
8.9.1 Braskem Profile
8.9.2 Braskem Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 Braskem Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 Braskem Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 Meredian
8.10.1 Meredian Profile
8.10.2 Meredian Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 Meredian Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 Meredian Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
11.1 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.2 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.3 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.4 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.5 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Import and Export from 2014-2019E
11.6 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
11.7 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
11.8 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)
11.8.1 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
11.8.2 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
11.9 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market PEST Analysis
12 Asia-Pacific
12.1 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.2 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.3 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.4 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.5 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Import and Export from 2014-2019E
12.6 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
12.7 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
12.8 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)
12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
12.9 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market PEST Analysis
..continued
