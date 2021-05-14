May 2021 Report on Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Industry Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Corbion

Biome Technologies

Novamont

Natureworks

Metabolix

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Plantic

BASF

Braskem

Meredian

Major Types Covered

Bio-PE

Starch Blends

PLA

Bio-PET

Biodegradable Polyesters

Regenerated Cellulose

Polylactic Acid

Poly Hydroxyalkonoates

Major Applications Covered

Packaging

Agriculture

Bottles

Automotive

Consumer Products

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Bio-PE

5.2 Starch Blends

5.3 PLA

5.4 Bio-PET

5.5 Biodegradable Polyesters

5.6 Regenerated Cellulose

5.7 Polylactic Acid

5.8 Poly Hydroxyalkonoates

6 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Packaging

6.2 Agriculture

6.3 Bottles

6.4 Automotive

6.5 Consumer Products

7 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Corbion

8.1.1 Corbion Profile

8.1.2 Corbion Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Corbion Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Corbion Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Biome Technologies

8.2.1 Biome Technologies Profile

8.2.2 Biome Technologies Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Biome Technologies Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Biome Technologies Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Novamont

8.3.1 Novamont Profile

8.3.2 Novamont Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Novamont Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Novamont Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Natureworks

8.4.1 Natureworks Profile

8.4.2 Natureworks Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Natureworks Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Natureworks Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Metabolix

8.5.1 Metabolix Profile

8.5.2 Metabolix Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Metabolix Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Metabolix Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

8.6.1 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Profile

8.6.2 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Plantic

8.7.1 Plantic Profile

8.7.2 Plantic Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Plantic Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Plantic Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 BASF

8.8.1 BASF Profile

8.8.2 BASF Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 BASF Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 BASF Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Braskem

8.9.1 Braskem Profile

8.9.2 Braskem Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Braskem Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Braskem Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Meredian

8.10.1 Meredian Profile

8.10.2 Meredian Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Meredian Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Meredian Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market PEST Analysis

..continued

