May 2021 Report on Global Aramid Fibers (Para And Meta) Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
JSC Kamenskvolokno
EI Du Pont De Nemours & Co.
SRO Group (China) Ltd.
Woongjin Chemical Co., Ltd.
China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd.
Teijin Limited
Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.
Kolon Industries, Inc.
Hyosung Corporation
Huvis Corporation
Guangdong Charming Co., Ltd.
Kermel
Major Types Covered
Para-Aramid fibers
Meta-Aramid fibers
Major Applications Covered
Frictional Materials
Safety & Protection
Tire Reinforcements
Rubber Reinforcements
Optical Fiber Cables
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Aramid Fibers (Para And Meta) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Aramid Fibers (Para And Meta) Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Aramid Fibers (Para And Meta) Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Aramid Fibers (Para And Meta) Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Para-Aramid fibers
5.2 Meta-Aramid fibers
6 Global Aramid Fibers (Para And Meta) Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Frictional Materials
6.2 Safety & Protection
6.3 Tire Reinforcements
6.4 Rubber Reinforcements
6.5 Optical Fiber Cables
7 Global Aramid Fibers (Para And Meta) Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 JSC Kamenskvolokno
8.1.1 JSC Kamenskvolokno Profile
8.1.2 JSC Kamenskvolokno Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 JSC Kamenskvolokno Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 JSC Kamenskvolokno Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 EI Du Pont De Nemours & Co.
8.2.1 EI Du Pont De Nemours & Co. Profile
8.2.2 EI Du Pont De Nemours & Co. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 EI Du Pont De Nemours & Co. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 EI Du Pont De Nemours & Co. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 SRO Group (China) Ltd.
8.3.1 SRO Group (China) Ltd. Profile
8.3.2 SRO Group (China) Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 SRO Group (China) Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 SRO Group (China) Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Woongjin Chemical Co., Ltd.
8.4.1 Woongjin Chemical Co., Ltd. Profile
8.4.2 Woongjin Chemical Co., Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Woongjin Chemical Co., Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Woongjin Chemical Co., Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd.
8.5.1 China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd. Profile
8.5.2 China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Teijin Limited
8.6.1 Teijin Limited Profile
8.6.2 Teijin Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Teijin Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Teijin Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.
8.7.1 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. Profile
8.7.2 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd
..…continued.
