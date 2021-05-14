May 2021 Report on Global Aramid Fibers (Para And Meta) Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

JSC Kamenskvolokno

EI Du Pont De Nemours & Co.

SRO Group (China) Ltd.

Woongjin Chemical Co., Ltd.

China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd.

Teijin Limited

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Hyosung Corporation

Huvis Corporation

Guangdong Charming Co., Ltd.

Kermel

Major Types Covered

Para-Aramid fibers

Meta-Aramid fibers

Major Applications Covered

Frictional Materials

Safety & Protection

Tire Reinforcements

Rubber Reinforcements

Optical Fiber Cables

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Aramid Fibers (Para And Meta) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Aramid Fibers (Para And Meta) Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Aramid Fibers (Para And Meta) Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Aramid Fibers (Para And Meta) Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Para-Aramid fibers

5.2 Meta-Aramid fibers

6 Global Aramid Fibers (Para And Meta) Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Frictional Materials

6.2 Safety & Protection

6.3 Tire Reinforcements

6.4 Rubber Reinforcements

6.5 Optical Fiber Cables

7 Global Aramid Fibers (Para And Meta) Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 JSC Kamenskvolokno

8.1.1 JSC Kamenskvolokno Profile

8.1.2 JSC Kamenskvolokno Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 JSC Kamenskvolokno Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 JSC Kamenskvolokno Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 EI Du Pont De Nemours & Co.

8.2.1 EI Du Pont De Nemours & Co. Profile

8.2.2 EI Du Pont De Nemours & Co. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 EI Du Pont De Nemours & Co. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 EI Du Pont De Nemours & Co. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 SRO Group (China) Ltd.

8.3.1 SRO Group (China) Ltd. Profile

8.3.2 SRO Group (China) Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 SRO Group (China) Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 SRO Group (China) Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Woongjin Chemical Co., Ltd.

8.4.1 Woongjin Chemical Co., Ltd. Profile

8.4.2 Woongjin Chemical Co., Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Woongjin Chemical Co., Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Woongjin Chemical Co., Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd.

8.5.1 China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd. Profile

8.5.2 China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Teijin Limited

8.6.1 Teijin Limited Profile

8.6.2 Teijin Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Teijin Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Teijin Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

8.7.1 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. Profile

8.7.2 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd

..…continued.

