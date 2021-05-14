May 2021 Report Global Textile Polymers Industry Market Share Value and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Brother Enterprises

Sisecam

Sichuan Decision Chemical

Lanxess

Tfl

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Dowell Science&Technology

Elementis

Trumpler

Dystar

Stahl

Schill+Seilacher

Basf

Dow Chemical

Major Types Covered

Synthetic

Natural

Major Applications Covered

Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers, Etc.

Cotton Textiles

Wool, Silk, Polyurethane Fibers

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Textile Polymers Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Textile Polymers Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Textile Polymers Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Textile Polymers Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Synthetic

5.2 Natural

6 Global Textile Polymers Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers, Etc.

6.2 Cotton Textiles

6.3 Wool, Silk, Polyurethane Fibers

6.4 Others

7 Global Textile Polymers Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Brother Enterprises

8.1.1 Brother Enterprises Profile

8.1.2 Brother Enterprises Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Brother Enterprises Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Brother Enterprises Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Sisecam

8.2.1 Sisecam Profile

8.2.2 Sisecam Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Sisecam Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Sisecam Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Sichuan Decision Chemical

8.3.1 Sichuan Decision Chemical Profile

8.3.2 Sichuan Decision Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Sichuan Decision Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Sichuan Decision Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Lanxess

8.4.1 Lanxess Profile

8.4.2 Lanxess Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Lanxess Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Lanxess Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Tfl

8.5.1 Tfl Profile

8.5.2 Tfl Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Tfl Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Tfl Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Zschimmer & Schwarz

8.6.1 Zschimmer & Schwarz Profile

8.6.2 Zschimmer & Schwarz Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Zschimmer & Schwarz Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Zschimmer & Schwarz Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Dowell Science&Technology

8.7.1 Dowell Science&Technology Profile

8.7.2 Dowell Science&Technology Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Dowell Science&Technology Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Dowell Science&Technology Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Elementis

8.8.1 Elementis Profile

8.8.2 Elementis Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Elementis Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Elementis Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Trumpler

8.9.1 Trumpler Profile

8.9.2 Trumpler Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Trumpler Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Trumpler Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Dystar

8.10.1 Dystar Profile

8.10.2 Dystar Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Dystar Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Dystar Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Stahl

8.11.1 Stahl Profile

8.11.2 Stahl Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Stahl Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Stahl Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Schill+Seilacher

8.12.1 Schill+Seilacher Profile

8.12.2 Schill+Seilacher Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Schill+Seilacher Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Schill+Seilacher Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Basf

8.13.1 Basf Profile

8.13.2 Basf Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Basf Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Basf Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Dow Chemical

8.14.1 Dow Chemical Profile

8.14.2 Dow Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Dow Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Dow Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Textile Polymers Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Textile Polymers Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Textile Polymers Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Textile Polymers Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Textile Polymers Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Textile Polymers Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Textile Polymers Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Textile Polymers Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Textile Polymers by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Textile Polymers Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Textile Polymers Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Textile Polymers Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Textile Polymers Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Textile Polymers Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Textile Polymers Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Textile Polymers Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Textile Polymers Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Textile Polymers Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Textile Polymers Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Textile Polymers by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Textile Polymers Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Textile Polymers Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Textile Polymers Market PEST Analysis

..continued

