May 2021 Report Global Seaweed Extract Industry Market Share Value and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Leili Group

ITALPOLLINA SpA

Lallemand

Biostadt India Limited

BioAtlantis

Ilsa SpA

Micromix Plant Health Limited

Koppert B.V

Biolchim SpA

Isagro SpA

Monsanto Company

Novozymes A/S

Major Types Covered

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications Covered

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Seaweed Extract Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Seaweed Extract Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Seaweed Extract Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Seaweed Extract Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Type 1

5.2 Type 2

5.3 Type 3

6 Global Seaweed Extract Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Application 1

6.2 Application 2

6.3 Application 3

7 Global Seaweed Extract Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Leili Group

8.1.1 Leili Group Profile

8.1.2 Leili Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Leili Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Leili Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 ITALPOLLINA SpA

8.2.1 ITALPOLLINA SpA Profile

8.2.2 ITALPOLLINA SpA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 ITALPOLLINA SpA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 ITALPOLLINA SpA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Lallemand

8.3.1 Lallemand Profile

8.3.2 Lallemand Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Lallemand Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Lallemand Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Biostadt India Limited

8.4.1 Biostadt India Limited Profile

8.4.2 Biostadt India Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Biostadt India Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Biostadt India Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 BioAtlantis

8.5.1 BioAtlantis Profile

8.5.2 BioAtlantis Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 BioAtlantis Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 BioAtlantis Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Ilsa SpA

8.6.1 Ilsa SpA Profile

8.6.2 Ilsa SpA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Ilsa SpA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Ilsa SpA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Micromix Plant Health Limited

8.7.1 Micromix Plant Health Limited Profile

8.7.2 Micromix Plant Health Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Micromix Plant Health Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Micromix Plant Health Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Koppert B.V

8.8.1 Koppert B.V Profile

8.8.2 Koppert B.V Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Koppert B.V Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Koppert B.V Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Biolchim SpA

8.9.1 Biolchim SpA Profile

8.9.2 Biolchim SpA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Biolchim SpA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Biolchim SpA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Isagro SpA

8.10.1 Isagro SpA Profile

8.10.2 Isagro SpA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Isagro SpA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Isagro SpA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Monsanto Company

8.11.1 Monsanto Company Profile

8.11.2 Monsanto Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Monsanto Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Monsanto Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Novozymes A/S

8.12.1 Novozymes A/S Profile

8.12.2 Novozymes A/S Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Novozymes A/S Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Novozymes A/S Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Seaweed Extract Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Seaweed Extract Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Seaweed Extract Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Seaweed Extract Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Seaweed Extract Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Seaweed Extract Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Seaweed Extract Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Seaweed Extract Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Seaweed Extract by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Seaweed Extract Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Seaweed Extract Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Seaweed Extract Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Seaweed Extract Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Seaweed Extract Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Seaweed Extract Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Seaweed Extract Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Seaweed Extract Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Seaweed Extract Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Seaweed Extract Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Seaweed Extract by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Seaweed Extract Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Seaweed Extract Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Seaweed Extract Market PEST Analysis

..continued

