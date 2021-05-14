May 2021 Report on Global Furnace Black Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Birla Carbon

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co.

Cabot Corporation

Omsk Carbon Group

Geotech International B.V.

Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Shanxi Fulihua Chemical Materials Co. Ltd

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Denka Company Limited

Xiahuayuan Xuguang Chemical Co., Ltd

Beilum Carbon Chemical Limited

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation

Imerys SA

Shandong Huibaichuan New Materials Co., Ltd

Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd

Major Types Covered

Ordinary Carbon Black

Special Carbon Black

Major Applications Covered

Plastics

Printing ink

Paint

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Furnace Black Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Furnace Black Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Furnace Black Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Furnace Black Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Touch Activated

5.2 Cold Activated

6 Global Furnace Black Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Thermal Paper

6.2 PH indicator

6.3 Other

7 Global Furnace Black Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel…….….continued

