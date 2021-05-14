May 2021 Report on Global Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp (BEKP) Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
CMPC
Manuchar
EUWID
Smurfit Kappa
ENCE
COPAP
Fibria (Suzano)
Altri
Paper Excellence
ARAUCO
Navigator Company
UPM Pulp
International Paper
Guangdong Dingfeng Pulp and Paper
BIRLA AG
Ence Energia y Celulosa
Elof Hansson
Major Types Covered
＜87%
87%-88%
＞88%
Major Applications Covered
Printing Paper
Writing Paper
Tissue Paper
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp (BEKP) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp (BEKP) Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp (BEKP) Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp (BEKP) Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 ＜87%
5.2 87%-88%
5.3 ＞88%
6 Global Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp (BEKP) Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Printing Paper
6.2 Writing Paper
6.3 Tissue Paper
6.4 Others
7 Global Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp (BEKP) Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 CMPC
8.1.1 CMPC Profile
8.1.2 CMPC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 CMPC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 CMPC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Manuchar
8.2.1 Manuchar Profile
8.2.2 Manuchar Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Manuchar Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Manuchar Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 EUWID
8.3.1 EUWID Profile
8.3.2 EUWID Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 EUWID Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 EUWID Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Smurfit Kappa
8.4.1 Smurfit Kappa Profile
8.4.2 Smurfit Kappa Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Smurfit Kappa Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Smurfit Kappa Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 ENCE
8.5.1 ENCE Profile
8.5.2 ENCE Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 ENCE Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 ENCE Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 COPAP
8.6.1 COPAP Profile
8.6.2 COPAP Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 COPAP Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 COPAP Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
..…continued.
