May 2021 Report on Global Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp (BEKP) Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

CMPC

Manuchar

EUWID

Smurfit Kappa

ENCE

COPAP

Fibria (Suzano)

Altri

Paper Excellence

ARAUCO

Navigator Company

UPM Pulp

International Paper

Guangdong Dingfeng Pulp and Paper

BIRLA AG

Ence Energia y Celulosa

Elof Hansson

Major Types Covered

＜87%

87%-88%

＞88%

Major Applications Covered

Printing Paper

Writing Paper

Tissue Paper

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp (BEKP) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp (BEKP) Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp (BEKP) Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp (BEKP) Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 ＜87%

5.2 87%-88%

5.3 ＞88%

6 Global Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp (BEKP) Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Printing Paper

6.2 Writing Paper

6.3 Tissue Paper

6.4 Others

7 Global Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp (BEKP) Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 CMPC

8.1.1 CMPC Profile

8.1.2 CMPC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 CMPC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 CMPC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Manuchar

8.2.1 Manuchar Profile

8.2.2 Manuchar Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Manuchar Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Manuchar Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 EUWID

8.3.1 EUWID Profile

8.3.2 EUWID Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 EUWID Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 EUWID Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Smurfit Kappa

8.4.1 Smurfit Kappa Profile

8.4.2 Smurfit Kappa Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Smurfit Kappa Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Smurfit Kappa Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 ENCE

8.5.1 ENCE Profile

8.5.2 ENCE Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 ENCE Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 ENCE Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 COPAP

8.6.1 COPAP Profile

8.6.2 COPAP Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 COPAP Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 COPAP Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

..…continued.

