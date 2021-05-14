May 2021 Report on Global Waste-to-Chemical Technologies Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Tianjin Teda

Sekisui Chemical Company

AEB Amsterdam

AkzoNobel Industrial Chemicals

NEAS

TIRU

EEW Efw

Attero

AVR

CA Tokyo 23

LanzaTech

Enerkem

MVV Energie

Viridor

Major Types Covered

Cellulosic ethanol

Biomethanol

Other renewable chemicals

Major Applications Covered

Biomass waste

Food waste

Industrial waste

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Waste-to-Chemical Technologies Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Waste-to-Chemical Technologies Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Waste-to-Chemical Technologies Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Waste-to-Chemical Technologies Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Cellulosic ethanol

5.2 Biomethanol

5.3 Other renewable chemicals

6 Global Waste-to-Chemical Technologies Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Biomass waste

6.2 Food waste

6.3 Industrial waste

6.4 Others

7 Global Waste-to-Chemical Technologies Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Tianjin Teda

8.1.1 Tianjin Teda Profile

8.1.2 Tianjin Teda Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Tianjin Teda Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Tianjin Teda Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Sekisui Chemical Company

8.2.1 Sekisui Chemical Company Profile

8.2.2 Sekisui Chemical Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Sekisui Chemical Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Sekisui Chemical Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 AEB Amsterdam

8.3.1 AEB Amsterdam Profile

8.3.2 AEB Amsterdam Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 AEB Amsterdam Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 AEB Amsterdam Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 AkzoNobel Industrial Chemicals

8.4.1 AkzoNobel Industrial Chemicals Profile

8.4.2 AkzoNobel Industrial Chemicals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 AkzoNobel Industrial Chemicals Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 AkzoNobel Industrial Chemicals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 NEAS

8.5.1 NEAS Profile

8.5.2 NEAS Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 NEAS Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 NEAS Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 TIRU

8.6.1 TIRU Profile

8.6.2 TIRU Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 TIRU Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 TIRU Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 EEW Efw

8.7.1 EEW Efw Profile

8.7.2 EEW Efw Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 EEW Efw Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 EEW Efw Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Attero

8.8.1 Attero Profile

8.8.2 Attero Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Attero Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Attero Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 AVR

8.9.1 AVR Profile

8.9.2 AVR Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

..…continued.

